by Mackenzie Clayton and Isabelle Zimmerman



Opportunity after opportunity! For high school students these days opportunities seem to be popping up like crazy. At Charlestown High School, students can earn their Associate’s Degree of General Studies from Ivy Tech Community College --a degree that is usually available after attending a college or university for two years--without even stepping foot onto a college campus and without paying the outrageous prices to attend. Charlestown High School (CHS) offers a program for students to take AP and dual credit classes that are able to be transferred into college credit. Many the classes CHS offers include: AP Chemistry, AP Calculus, Economics Honors, AP Biology, US Government Honors, Automotive Technology, PLTW Intro to Engineering Design, AP Eng Lang Comp, PLTW Principles of Engineering, PLTW Digital Electronics, PLTW Computer Integ Manufacturing, Spanish 3 & 4, POL Psychology, AP US History, POL Speech, Culinary Arts, Information Communication Tech, and Finite Math Honors. Many students take this opportunity to the best of their advantages, though it is extremely difficult. The students who do this program all work incredibly hard in order to receive their credit. In total this year, the class of 2017, has 19 seniors who will be graduating with the Associate’s degrees or Transfer General Education Certificates, but due to prior commitments only 10 were able to attend the Ivy Tech Commencement ceremony held at Northside Christian Church on May 16. In previous years, Charlestown High School students were unable to earn an Associate’s Degree; but now with Charlestown High School partnering with Ivy Tech and other universities; students can now do so. Taylor Glover, one of the students who earned an Associate’s Degree and who will be attending Bellarmine University, said “I never thought I would be able to say I graduated college before high school.”