|Cyber tip leads ISP to possessor of child pornography
|Written by George Browning
|Wednesday, 31 May 2017 00:00
|
Monday morning (May 22), troopers and detectives from the Indiana State Police Post at Sellersburg executed a search warrant at 3006 Brookhill Court in Georgetown.
The search warrant was the result of an investigation that began in late 2016 after the Indiana State Police received a cyber-tip of a subject in the home allegedly uploading images and videos of child pornography into a Dropbox account.
A resident of the home, Jacob Clinton Stein, 20, from the above mentioned address was interviewed at the scene and later incarcerated at the Floyd County Jail on charges of Possession of Child Pornography and Child Exploitation.