The search warrant was the result of an investigation that began in late 2016 after the Indiana State Police received a cyber-tip of a subject in the home allegedly uploading images and videos of child pornography into a Dropbox account.

A resident of the home, Jacob Clinton Stein, 20, from the above mentioned address was interviewed at the scene and later incarcerated at the Floyd County Jail on charges of Possession of Child Pornography and Child Exploitation.