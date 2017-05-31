For over 40 years, SIGS has been a force recognized regionally and nationally as a respected gymnastics facility. The largest gymnastics facility in both Kentucky and Indiana, SIGS Sportsplex has had over 75 women’s Junior Olympic qualifiers since 1994. The men’s program had a later start. Last season (2015-16), SIGS sent its first Men’s Level 9 Junior Olympic National Qualifier to represent USAG Region 5, comprised of Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois, Michigan and Ohio. Wes Applegate, Floyd Central sophomore, moved up to competitive Level 10 this year, and made the cut again. Applegate is SIGS’ first Men’s Junior Olympic Qualifier, as well as the first two-time Men’s Qualifier to compete for SIGS Sportsplex. Applegate competed in all six men’s events in the preliminary session, earning a birth to finals on two events; rings and floor exercise. He finished 7th in the nation on rings and 12th on floor in his age group. Madison Roehrs, Level 9 from SIGS Women’s Team, earned a 2017 National Championship on bars and floor at the Women’s Junior Olympic Nationals earlier this month. This is SIGS seventh straight year with competitors at the Level 9 or 10 Women’s Junior Olympic Nationals; in that time they have had three National Champions, six top-3 finishes, and 14 top-10 finishes. SIGS is a member of the United States Gymnastics Association (USAgym.org) in Region 5 which includes Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky. USA Gymnastics is the sole national governing body for the sport of gymnastics in the United States. This designation comes from the U.S. Olympic Committee, and the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG). SIGS is proud of nearly 300 southern Indiana and Louisville area gymnasts that represent our area in both sanctioned and non-sanctioned gymnastics events with Men’s and Women’s levels 1-10, Xcel and Trampoline and Tumbling events both regionally and nationally. Since 1994, SIGS has had 77 USAG National Qualifiers. Over 1,000 gymnastics and swimming students attend classes at SIGS weekly and SIGS is the largest gymnastics facility in Kentuckiana. SIGS has been a regional leader in gymnastics and tumbling since 1976.