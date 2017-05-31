The Campbellsburg Country Festival will be held on June 2-4, 2017. The following is a schedule of events: Friday, June 2nd: At 12:00, Senior Citizen’s Lunch/Bingo (Community Building), at 5:00, craft and food booths open, Queen Contest (Westview Church), and Cruise-In, at 6:00, music by Brittney Clark (Stage), at 7:00, Building Nations Concert (Stage), at 8:45, Ghost Walk (Hop Cemetery), at 9:00, Street Dance by Semi-Conscious. Saturday, June 3rd: At 7:00AM, Lions Club Pancake Breakfast, at 9:00AM, craft and food booths open, from 9-12AM, WSLM Radio Live Remote, at 9:55AM, National Anthem, at 10:00AM, 5K Run/walk, also at 10:00AM, pie baking contest entries will be accepted at the Community Building, at 11:00AM, Silly Safari with Amazon John, at 12:00, Garden Tractor Pull and The Sounds of George Jones by Al Hilbert, At 1:00, Southern Sirens (Stage), registration for Baby Contest, and Horseshoe Pitching Tournament, at 2:00, Kiddie and Adult Tractor Pull and Baby Contest Judging (Firehouse), at 2:30, Six Guns Entertainment (Wild West shoot-out), at 3:00, Registration for Little Cowboy/Cowgirl Contest, at 3:30, Cowboy/Cowgirl Contest, at 4:00, auction of baked goods, at 4:30, Six Guns Entertainment, at 5:00, music by Brittney Clark, at 6:00, music by Christina Walton, also at 6:00, Truck Pull, at 7:00, The Wulfe Brothers, at 9:00, Short Notice Band (Firehouse). Town-wide yard sales will take place all day Saturday. Sunday, June 4th: At 12:00, craft and food booths open, at 12:30, Dr. Roger Conley music and Air Evac Helicopter Demo/Tour, at 1:00, parade registration and line-up, at 2:00, recorded music, at 3:00, Parade Grand Marshal Kevin Foutch, at 4:00, music by the Sons Family, at 5:00, parade winners announced, at 5:30, music by the Combs Family, at 6:00, Judith Motgomery and Family, at 7:00, closing. All times are approximate and subject to change. For more information visit The Campbellsburg Country Festival Facebook Page or campbellsburgcountryfestival.com, or call S. Bennett at (812)755-4520.