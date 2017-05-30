Get out your wallets as you approach intersections in Scott County and surrounding communities this Thursday, Friday and Saturday, June 1 to 3.

It’s Crusade for Children time in Kentuckiana.

Organized by a non-profit board, the WHAS Crusade for Children is a time-honored tradition of raising dollars to help newborns and developmentally-handicapped children. All money raised in Scott County will come back to Scott County in the form of grants.

Crusade collections are planned at the intersections of U.S. Highway 31 and State Road 256 in Austin and State Road 56 in Scottsburg. Motorists will undoubtedly run into more firemen and their helpers when traveling around Southern Indiana and Louisville, Ky.

Scott County firemen will be taking their trucks and money to Salem to have their total donations announced on WHAS 840 AM and on WHAS TV Channel 11.