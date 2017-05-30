The Scott County Fair may be July 9-15, but a lot of pre-fair activities will be taking place during the month of June.

On Thursday, June 15, there will be Junior Leader Building Clean-Up from 1 to 5 p.m., followed by a cookout-trash can painting at 5 p.m. The 4-H Council Meeting will begin at 6 p.m. followed by the Extension Board Meeting at 7 p.m.

The 4-H Dog Show will take place at Beechwood Park on Saturday, June 17, at 6 p.m.

The 4-H Cat Show will be held Tuesday, June 20, at 6 p.m. in the Saddle Club at the Fairgrounds.

Verbal Communication Projects are due on Tuesday, June 20 at 10 a.m. at the Extension Office.

The 4-H Fashion Revue will be held on Thursday, June 22, at the Saddle Club, starting at 6 p.m.

Creative Writing and History is due at the Scott County Extension Office on Tuesday, June 23.

The Junior Leaders will be participating in a community service with a Nursing Home Fair at Lake Pointe in Scottsburg from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, June 23.

The 4-H Bicycle Rodeo will be in front of the 4-H Building at the Scott County Fairgrounds on Sunday, June 25, starting at 1:30 p.m.

All kids in grades kindergarten through the second grade are invited to to attend a Mini 4-H Workshop where they will complete a mini-4-H project or moreon Sunday, June 25, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Saddle Club building at the Scott County Fairgrounds. Everyone is asked to wear old clothes. You may also sign your kids up for Mini 4-H at the vent.

Going into July, the Scott County Junior Leaders will be serving breakfast on Tuesday, July 11, during the Scott County Fair from 7 to 10 a.m. in the Saddle Club Building. Donations and all proceeds go to Scott County 4-H Jr. Leaders Club.

