Engineers and other staff members of the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) will offer information to the public about the proposed widening of Interstate 65 through Jackson and Bartholomew counties at two hearings in June.

The hearing on Wednesday, June 7, is set at 6 p.m. at Columbus City Hall, 123 Washington Street. On Thursday, June 8, a 6 p.m. hearing will be held at Brownstown Town Hall, 200 West Walnut Street. Both hearings are designed to collect public comments on the proposed project which will stretch from the State Road 50 interchange in Seymour to State Road 58. Rehabilitation of seven overhead bridges will be included in the $143 million project.

Members of the public are encouraged to arrive early for the hearings and ask questions of INDOT personnel before the formal presentation. Staff members will also be available after the presentation.

Under the proposal submitted by E&B Paving Inc. and United Consulting Engineers Inc., 14 miles of interstate will be widened to include more north and south travel lanes. Project documents are available for review at the project website, www.in.gov/dot/div/contracts/65se/65SE.htm.

The public may also submit written comments about the proposal by 5 p.m. June 8. Comments can be e-mailed to This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or mailed to project manager Silvia Perez, One North Capitol Avenue, Suite 900, Indianapolis, IN 46204.

Persons can subscribe to receive texts and email alerts about INDOT projects at https://public.govdelivery.com/account/INDOT/subscriber/new. Find links to INDOT’s Facebook and Twitter pages at www.in.gov/indot/3074.htm.

