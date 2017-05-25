A total of 90 seniors in the Austin High School (AHS) Class of 2017 will don robes and mortar board hats this Friday night, May 26, and become alumni of their hometown high school.

The graduation program will be conducted at 8 p.m. in the Lady Eagles Gym. Family members and friends are advised to come early to obtain adequate seating in the gym. Parking will be offered to the east and west of the high school/middle school facility as well as at nearby Austin Elementary School and around Rigel Gym.

Live television coverage of the event will be offered on Warner Cable/Spectrum Community Channel 25 starting at that time. Student members and staff of Scottcounty.tv will be providing that coverage.

The Class of 2017 selected the motto “Our lives are before us. Our past is behind us. But our memories are forever with us.” Class colors are black, silver and red, and singer Luke Bryan’s song “Fast” is the class song. The class flower is the white rose.

Class officers are President Donnie Charles Goodin; Vice President Jakeb Nathaniel Watts; secretary Leah Grace White; and treasurer Kami Rhae Owens. Class sponsors are Joyce Bush and Keith Henderson.

As the seniors walk into the gym, the AHS band will play the processional. Opening remarks will be provided by Shelby Elizabeth Cole. The AHS choir will sing “Time of My Life” featuring soloist Jacob Shadburn, a senior.

Student addresses will be presented by seniors Jakeb Watts, Kami Owens and Skyler Dawn Coomer.

AHS Principal Ryan Herald will introduce the Class of 2017 with Superintendent Robert D. Anderson presenting high school diplomas. Dr. Joseph E. Wayne of Ivy Tech Community College awarding associate degree certificates to the 34 students who graduated from the two-year Ivy Tech High School Academy while attending AHS.

Class President Donnie Goodin will then address his classmates and lead them in the traditional ring and tassel ceremonies. Shelby Cole will offer closing remarks. The new graduates can be offered congratulations by audience members following the recessional.

Graduates arranged alphabetically include:

Parker Townsend Wilson Adams, Brooklynne Nicole Akers, Keeton Steven Ashby, Meagan Marie Ashley, Brodi Joe Allen Baker, Kody Batman, Gabriel Anthony Lee Beck, Leanna Nicole Berlin, Jessica Raye Bowling, Jacob Scott Bowman.

Evan Brindley, Shelby M. Brooks, Isaiah Allen Burnett, Michayla Marie Campbell, Treasure Michelle Campbell Cole, Kaylin Leigh Carter, Logan J. Caudill, Michael Dalton Cissell, Shelby Elizabeth Cole, Skyler Dawn Coomer.

Jarrod Couch, Kirk Alexander Jasper Couch, Tanner Jordan Craig, Gerald A. Dickson, Avery L. Dunn, Taylor Alexandria Elliott, Sarah Elizabeth Farr, Darel Wayne Fox, Kailey Elizabeth Fugate, Donnie Charles Goodin.

Jacqueline Jo Goodman, Taylor Renee Guill, Allena Elizabeth Hall, Braedy Alexis Hall, Koby A. Hawkins, Carl Hollon, Cassidy Nora Hunt, Rachelle Lynn Jones, Micky Christopher Kearns, Ethan William Love.

Allison Blaker Marshall, Samantha Paige Marshall, Briana N. May, Kendra Cheyanne Renee May, Cory Nicholas Wade McIntosh, Trevor Ron McIntosh, Jordan Allen Meadows, Alexander Chase Miner, Codie Ann Mosley, Gavin Reece Napier.

Courtney Dawn Ilene Neace, Raleigh I. Neace, Lindsey Ann Neace, Mackenzie Nicole Norton, Kami Rhae Owens, Adam Wayne Parker, Alexa Dawn Parker, Joshua D. Pelston, Jessica L. Riley, Natasha Nicole Riley.

Troy Y. Riley, Sean A. Robbins, Jaclyn Nichole Royalty, Benjamin Alexander Rusch, Trenton James Dale Salyers, Haleigh Michelle Satterwhite, Jacob Ray Shadburn, Brooklyn Sierra Simms, Abby Lynn Smith, Connor Reece Smith.

Shelby Lynn Spencer, Alyssa AM Stevens, Nathan Robert Stewart, Mariah Mae Surber, Brison Drake Turner, Shanda Joy Renee Turner, Brittany Nickole Vires, Akaya Lynn Walker, Devin J. Ward, Brittany Necole Watts.

Jakeb Nathaniel Watts, Alicia Mae White, Cody T. White, Jacob Noah White, Jason G.A.K. White, Kristopher Jerome Scott White, Leah Grace White, Madyson Mckinley White, Landon Shane Wooten and Zachary Connor Wooten.

-30-