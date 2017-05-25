Trying to interview Estelle Chandler is like following an unfamiliar, winding path: you never know where the conversation is going to lead. Sitting in the Austin home she shared so many years with her late husband, Ellsworth, Estelle is the epitomy of a sweet little old lady. Except this sweet old lady remains determined to meet life head-on, her fingers busy with crafts, canning and baking and her mind filled with plans. Plans to visit her busy grandsons and their families, plans to travel to her family’s annual reunion in Kentucky, plans for her weekly trip to the Ross Country Jamboree in downtown Scottsburg, for gardening and surprising friends with little gifts of cookies, zucchini bread and her prized bread and butter pickles. That woman has more plans than a dog has fleas! Some of those friends have decided to make plans of their own and are honoring Estelle with a reception from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 5, at the Scott County Heritage Center and Museum. Mrs. Chandler will be 97 on Friday, June 2. Everyone who knows Estelle is invited to stop by and say hello and enjoy some refreshments. Birthday cards will be welcomed. The museum is located at 1050 South Main Street in Scottsburg. Though she’s lived in Austin since 1941, Estelle started like in Richmond, Ky. her family moved to Illinois when she was in grade school, and then her parents came to Austin in 1941 after she’d graduated from high school. Estelle did what many women did during World War II: she worked in the factory of the old American Can Company in Austin. Among the friends she made there was the sister of Ellsworth Chandler, who introduced her to the likeable Army veteran. After the war, Ellsworth worked in the northern part of Indiana and came home frequently to visit. The couple married on October 8, 1949, after Ellsworth had attended Hanover College and got his teaching license. They moved into a farmhouse on the edge of Austin. Five years later, they bought the house where Estelle continues to reside, surrounded by items he made and the chairs Ellsworth enjoyed caning. Ellsworth went from teaching to being high school principal to superintendent of Scott School District 1. Estelle worked in the office of the old U.S. Shoe plant in Crothersville for 36 years. They raised Estelle’s son Robert, but they had plenty more kids in the students whose lives the couple touched, either through the local schools or Austin Christian Church. In fact, Estelle was expecting a friendly invasion from the Austin High School Class of 1957 prior to the annual banquet that took place on May 20. “We invited them to come, and they keep coming back each year. Ellsworth was their class sponsor,” she advised. Old age hasn’t dimmed Estelle’s optimistic, enthusiastic outlook on life. She finally got her garden planted, despite all the rain, and now looks forward to harvesting a bumper crop of cucumbers, beans, zucchini and tomatoes. She keeps her house tidy and ready for company, which drops in daily. And she talks to grandsons, their wives and her five great-grandchildren whenever their schedules allow. “I know they’d rather I live in assisted living or something like it, but this is my house, and I like it here fine. I told them it was here or assisted living or Wesley Chapel Cemetery, whichever comes first!” she advised pragmatically. As can be expected, Estelle is looking forward to the reception on June 5. “We’ll have a good time,” she promised. -30-