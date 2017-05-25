A former operations manager of the Scott County Family YMCA, Ronald “Ron” Duane Grace Jr., 55, Scottsburg, died on Friday, May 19.

He had been in ill health for some time.

A native of Anderson, S.C., he served on the staff of the local YMCA for about five years. Grace had also managed restaurants in the Wendy’s and Burger King chains in other communities and the Scottsburg Cracker Barrel for 20-plus years. He and his family have lived in Scott County since 2006.

Among his survivors are his wife of 27 years, the former Kimberly Bistline; a son, Alex Grace of Scottsburg; a daughter, Katie Angel of Seymour; his mother, Stephany Grace of Anderson, S.C.; and two brothers.

Cremation has been selected followed by a private burial service at Woodland Cemetery in Clemson, S.C., on Sunday, May 28.

Memorial contributions for the family may be arranged through the staff of the Collins Funeral Home in Scottsburg.

