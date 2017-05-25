Participating in the 2017 Austin Housing Rehabilitation Program (AHRP) can mean that up to $15,000 in repairs and improvements may be made to residences targeted for help. The City of Austin received notice late in 2016 of the award of the grant program. The successful application was submitted on behalf of the city by Administrative Resources association (ARa), the organization of several cities and towns to which the city belongs. Victoria Dake is the ARa staff person who will be administering the program in Austin. “We are very excited about being able to help people in the Austin community who own homes which need some improvements,” stated Dake. In similar, past rehabbing programs conducted in Austin, guttering, flooring, windows and doors have been replaced and roofs reshingled. Other improvements can include electric upgrades, attention to heating and cooling systems and plumbing, removal of lead-based paint hazards and several home modifications. Those changes can include accessibility ramps, bathroom upgrades for safety, door widening to accommodate wheelchairs, kitchen modifications and improved lighting. . Such projects encourage more pride in home ownership, related Dake, as well as allow older residents to live more safely and comfortably in their homes. Six homeowners are being sought to participate. Spots will be filled on a first come, first serve basis. Application forms are available at the office of Mayor Dillo Bush at City Hall. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, excepting holidays. Prospective applicants are also encouraged to call Dake at the ARa office at 812-376-9949. “We can provide applications and more information people will find helpful in getting their homes eligible,” she said. Eligibility requirements include the following: ?Applicants must be 55 years of age or older or in a disabled household; ?Total household income will be considered under the program guidelines; ?Only single-family, owner-occupied homes will be considered; ?Homes must be on permanent foundations; most mobile homes will not qualify; ?Homes being purchased through contracted sales are not eligible; ?Homes must be insured; and ?Homes must be in need of modifications based on referral and/or a home assessment. Any person interested in more information about the rehabilitation program is encouraged to visit the Mayor’s Office or call the office at 812-794-6646 or contact Dake at ARa as soon as possible. “We anticipate the rehab program will begin this summer. Compiling a nice list of interested homeowners is our first step toward this start,” advised Dake.