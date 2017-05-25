The 121st Commencement Ceremony for the Class of 2017 will take place for 36 graduating seniors from Crothersville High School on Friday, May 26, at 8 p.m.

Opening remarks will be given by Class Secretary Tristan Maschino.

High School Principal David Schill will welcome the guests and present the announcements.

The Salutatorian Address was be presented by Gabby Walters.

The class history will be presented by Deven Lemen.

Madison Reynolds will be presenting the Valedictorian's Address.

A slide presentation entitled “A Walk Down Memory Lane,” will be presented.

Principal David Schill and Superintendent Dr. Terry Goodin will recognized the graduates and present them with their diplomas.

The transferring of tassels will be conducted by Keeley Keasler, class president.

Closing words will be conducted by Class Treasurer, Bailey Hines.

The recessional will be “Best Day of My Life”

The ushers for the graduation will be Zane Elliott, Kalynda Hoevener, Noah Hoskins and Kaitlyn Silvers.

Senior class officers are: President – Keeley Keasler; Vice-President – Madison Reynolds; Secretary – Tristan Maschino; and Treasurer - Bailey Hines.

Class sponsors are Valerie Mains and Kistian Reynolds.

Class motto is: “Our lives are before us, our pasts are behind us, our memories are forever with us.”

Class flower is the Gerbera Daisy. Class colors are scarlet, silver and white.

The following is a list of the 36 seniors that will be graduating this Friday night:

Brandon Duane Banks, Breanna Barger, Isaiah Burnett, Jamie Allen Eugene Buxton, Katrina Ann Christian, Brittany Reneee Clem, Trenton Cruz Collings, Allison Taylor Davidson, Jule Elsner, Holly Renee Engleking.

Seth Evrd Eversole, Jessie Glenn Fink, Mary Chrystal Groenenboom-Johnson, Imke Luise Martha Hartmann, Bailey Elizabeth Hines, Seth Leroy Hoevener, William Tyler Hoevener, Nina Marie Jaworek, Keeley Chelise Keasler.

Kashmir Breann Kelshaw, Noah Thomas Kodetzki, Deven McKay Lemen, Megan Locke, Brett Alan Andrew Lucas, Abby Joy Mains, Tristan Hope Maschino, Emily Nicole McCleery.

Robert John Conner O'Sullivan, Hannah Elizabeth Reynolds, Brady Alexander Riley, Brittany Elaine Ross, Jacob Tyler Rucker, Tosha Leoda Tincher, Gabriella Marie Walters, Hanna Maria Wyra.

-30-