Applause was long and loud for every member of the Austin High School (AHS) Class of 2017 who proudly graduated on Friday, May 26. A total of 90 students accepted diplomas that evening.

The Class of 2017 selected the motto “Our lives are before us. Our past is behind us. But our memories are forever with us.” Class colors are black, silver and red, and singer Luke Bryan’s song “Fast” is the class song. The class flower is the white rose.

Class officers are President Donnie Charles Goodin; Vice President Jakeb Nathaniel Watts; secretary Leah Grace White; and treasurer Kami Rhae Owens. Class sponsors are Joyce Bush and Keith Henderson.

Opening remarks were provided by Shelby Elizabeth Cole. The AHS choir sang “Time of My Life” featuring senior Jacob Shadburn as soloist.

Student addresses were presented by seniors Jakeb Watts, Kami Owens and Skyler Dawn Coomer.

AHS Principal Ryan Herald introduced the Class of 2017 with Superintendent Robert D. Anderson presenting high school diplomas. Dr. Joseph E. Wayne of Ivy Tech Community College awarded associate degree certificates to the 34 students who graduated from the two-year Ivy Tech High School Academy while attending AHS.

Class President Donnie Goodin was in charge of leading his classmates in the traditional ring and tassel ceremonies. Shelby Cole offered closing remarks.

Those graduating with the two-year degree were Parker Adams, Meagan Ashley, Jessica Bowling, Evan Brindley, Shelby Cole, Skyler Coomer, Jarrod Couch, Tanner Craig, Taylor Elliott, Kailey Fugate, Taylor Guill, Braedy Hall, Cassidy Hunt, Rachelle Jones, Ethan Love, Briana May, Trevor McIntosh, Alex Miner, Mackenzie Norton, Kami Owens, Alexa Parker, Josh Pelston, Jaclyn Royalty, Benjamin Rusch, Brooklyn Simms, Abby Smith, Connor Smith, Mariah Surber, Brison Turner, Akaya Walker, Jakeb Watts, Jacob White, Leah White and Madyson White.

Academic honors diploma graduates aside from Academy grads included Kaylin Carter and Jacqueline Goodman.

Those graduating with highest distinction, having maintained a grade point average (GPA) of 3.90 to 4.0, were Kaylin Carter, Skyler Coomer, Tanner Craig, Taylor Elliott, Jacqueline Goodman, Kami Owens, Alexa Parker, Brooklyn Simms, Mariah Surber, Jakeb Watts, Jacob White and Madyson White.

Those who graduated with high distinction for maintaining GPAs of 3.70 to 3.89 were Jessica Bowling, Shelby Cole, Jarrod Couch, Rachelle Jones, Trevor McIntosh, Jaclyn Royalty, Abby Smith, Brison Turner, Akaya Walker and Leah White.

Those with GPAs of 3.50 to 3.69 and graduating with distinction included Kailey Fugate, Alex Miner and Connor Smith.

Tech honors diplomas were presented to Jacqueline Goodman and Brittany Vires.

The complete list of AHS graduates, arranged alphabetically, is:

Parker Townsend Wilson Adams, Brooklynne Nicole Akers, Keeton Steven Ashby, Meagan Marie Ashley, Brodi Joe Allen Baker, Kody Batman, Gabriel Anthony Lee Beck, Leanna Nicole Berlin, Jessica Raye Bowling, Jacob Scott Bowman.

Evan Brindley, Shelby M. Brooks, Isaiah Allen Burnett, Michayla Marie Campbell, Treasure Michelle Campbell Cole, Kaylin Leigh Carter, Logan J. Caudill, Michael Dalton Cissell, Shelby Elizabeth Cole, Skyler Dawn Coomer.

Jarrod Couch, Kirk Alexander Jasper Couch, Tanner Jordan Craig, Gerald A. Dickson, Avery L. Dunn, Taylor Alexandria Elliott, Sarah Elizabeth Farr, Darel Wayne Fox, Kailey Elizabeth Fugate, Donnie Charles Goodin.

Jacqueline Jo Goodman, Taylor Renee Guill, Allena Elizabeth Hall, Braedy Alexis Hall, Koby A. Hawkins, Carl Hollon, Cassidy Nora Hunt, Rachelle Lynn Jones, Micky Christopher Kearns, Ethan William Love.

Allison Blaker Marshall, Samantha Paige Marshall, Briana N. May, Kendra Cheyanne Renee May, Cory Nicholas Wade McIntosh, Trevor Ron McIntosh, Jordan Allen Meadows, Alexander Chase Miner, Codie Ann Mosley, Gavin Reece Napier.

Courtney Dawn Ilene Neace, Raleigh I. Neace, Lindsey Ann Neace, Mackenzie Nicole Norton, Kami Rhae Owens, Adam Wayne Parker, Alexa Dawn Parker, Joshua D. Pelston, Jessica L. Riley, Natasha Nicole Riley.

Troy Y. Riley, Sean A. Robbins, Jaclyn Nichole Royalty, Benjamin Alexander Rusch, Trenton James Dale Salyers, Haleigh Michelle Satterwhite, Jacob Ray Shadburn, Brooklyn Sierra Simms, Abby Lynn Smith, Connor Reece Smith.

Shelby Lynn Spencer, Alyssa AM Stevens, Nathan Robert Stewart, Mariah Mae Surber, Brison Drake Turner, Shanda Joy Renee Turner, Brittany Nickole Vires, Akaya Lynn Walker, Devin J. Ward, Brittany Necole Watts.

Jakeb Nathaniel Watts, Alicia Mae White, Cody T. White, Jacob Noah White, Jason G.A.K. White, Kristopher Jerome Scott White, Leah Grace White, Madyson Mckinley White, Landon Shane Wooten and Zachary Connor Wooten.