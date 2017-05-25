The graduation ceremony for 182 graduating seniors for the Scottsburg High School Class of 2017 will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at McClain Hall. The doors will open at 1 p.m. Special music will be performed by Lydia Thornberry, and graduation speeches will be given by Emma Waskom, Grace Hicks, and Paige and Parker Barrett.

Students, who are graduating, will need to arrive at 1:15 p.m. in the SHS Commons to line up for the ceremony.

Parking is available at the high school with the Scott County Sheriff’s Posse directing traffic. Additional parking will be available at The Rock, the Scottsburg First Christian Church Student Ministry Building, located at 750 S. Gardner Street. Shuttle buses will transport those who have parked at The Rock starting at 1 p.m.

The following is a list of the seniors scheduled to receive their diplomas:

Cameron Lee Albertson, Jordan Tyler Alexander, Angel Berdetta Hazel Allen, Kyle Walker Allman, Luke Alan Amick, Alex Casey Amos, Jennifer Jordan Lea Anderson, Logan Matthew Backus, Collin Nathaniel Baker, Ryan Thomas Baker, Michael Andrew Barber, Ashley Lashea Barrett, Kelsey Taylor Barrett, Paige Dawn Barrett, Parker Anthony Barrett.

Bridget Nicole Barton, Joshua Lee Barton, George Nicholas Beswick, Hannah Katherine Beswick, Ashton Anne Bowles, Tristan Lee Brandenburg, Desiree Lachell Broadus, Cody Ray Brock, Robert Michael Brock, Kevin Lee Brown, Makalynn Elise Brown, Aaron Michael Browning, Kady Alexis Bryson, Noah Wesley Burns, Brandon Lee Bush, Dustin Chandler Calhoun, Edwin Scott Callahan.

Dylan Michael Campbell, Tyler Scott Canfield, Damian Michael Lee Collins, Mara Lindsy Colson, Makala Ruth Combs, Charles Ryan Coomer, Logan Tate Cooper, Jonathon Michael Copple, Aneia Shantel Couch, Tameka Shana Couch, Jonathan Micheal Floyd Cox, Angel Rayann Cravens, Joy Amber Crawford, Ashley Paige Crites, Josiah Daniel Croasdell.

Emilee Kaelyn Davidson, Hunter John-Michael Dickerson, Sunshine Marie Dixon, Zachary Hunter Douglas, Sydney Nicole East, Sara Lyn Edwards, Ronald Isaac Everitt, Jordan Cameron Fox, Kaitlyn Marie Freeman, Lucas Glenn Freeman, Benjamin Gerhard French, Taylor Evan Funk, Kacey Marie Gambrell, Emma Lee Otto Gonterman, Zane William Gregory, Nicholas Wayne Hall, Mallory Renee Hargett, Taylor Jo Hawkins, Christopher Michael Hayes, Grace Elaine Hicks, Charles Tyler Hoagland, Hunter D'Artangan Hostetler.

Alexa Danielle Howser, Crystal Lynn Hudgens, Katlyn Alyse Hunger, Jasmine Rene Hunley, Chloe Alysse Hurley, Brady Russell Ison, Trenton Chandler Jeffries, Bryon Harley Eugene Johnson, Shaylla Michelle Jones, Teresia Kaye Joramo, Megan Elisabeth Jourden, Clay Dawson Kelley, Evan Joseph Kiefer, Kyle Wayne Kiefer, Caleb Dalton Kimberlin.

Reagan Ann King, Nathan Everin Kruger, Corey Dale Lagle, Cameron Gunner Lee, Jacob Michael Lewis, Julia Marie Lewis, Katelyn Gayle Lewis, Joseph Benjamen Light, Brookelyn Renee Lovins, Patrick Ryan Mallory, Kellsie Renee Marshall, Ethan David Martin, Brittany Nicole Masterson, Alexander Micheal-Randall May, Jordan Andrew McCormick, Laiken Lee McCowan.

Tyler Wayne McIntosh, Kendal Elizabeth McNeely, Samuel Todd Meadows, Mitchell Breece Meagher, Taylor Janell Menzing, Chelsea Leann Mills, Sarah Bailey Missi, Donald Scott Morris, Kayla Mackenzie Morris, Bailey Danielle Morton, Hannah Nicole Munden, Jacob Patrick Murphy, Andrew Jackson Napier, Tommy Joseph Neace, Brooklyn Kay Niccum, Brandon Dale Noble, Mason Garrett Noble.

Kyanna Jade Nott, Ronanne Marie Nicolle Odle, Brandon Robert Page, Victoria Shiann Nicole Palmer, Dakota James Parmely, Caleb John Sevier Parrish, Kendra Octavia Paul, Terra Jo Peacock, Sarah Rosa Petty, Jonathon Wayne Philpot, Eric Allen Plance, Devin Michael Prather, Jonathan Earl Provines, Cherokee Dawn Pruett, Ethan Thomas Richey, Bradley Michael Riley, Carlie Fay Riley, Desimber Zyan Riley, Samantha Jewel Riley.

Ashley Nichole Ross, Autumn Danielle Roys, Kayla Cheyenne Sampson, Danielle Cheree Sanders, Summer Nicole Sandlin, Nathaniel Shane Sartell, Christian Michael Schafer, Connor Phillip Schmidt, Hannah Lynnette Sebastian, Noah Alexander Sebastian, Paul Edward Shepherd, Kaitlyn Nicole Shuler, Bryan Scott Sivelle, Sara Louise Slack.

Michael L Smith, Travis Michael Sparkman, Megan Renee Spear, Elizabeth Ryanne Stout, Andrew Tyer Swisher, Skyela Mae Taber, Gavin Alexander Taskey, Megan Noel Thomas, Lydia Rose Thornberry, Shana Ashley-Renee Tingle, Jazmyn Leigh Toan , Alexander Sebastian Toler, Autumn Marie Tutterrow, Bradley Scott Vandegrift, Christal Marie Vernon, Brandon Marcus Visetchaisri, Isaiah Daniel Walker.

Matthew Alexander Hanes Wan, Emma Jo Waskom, Katelin Delaney Lynn Weir, Danielle Ruth-Ann Wells, Bailey Reid White, Caleb Andrew White, Kennan Elijah Whittaker, Dillon Scott Williams, Monty Lynn Williams, Shelby Lynn Wiseman, Charity Danielle Wood, Jonathan Michael Alan Yates, Dustin Douglas Yocum, Jacob Patrick James Yount.