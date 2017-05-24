SALEM FLOOD 2017

RESOURCES

YMCA will accept

? water donations

? cleaning supplies

For distribution to workers and residents affected by the flood

All other donations- see below

CLOTHING DONATIONS:



C.A.R.E PREGNANCY CENTER- Maternity and Children’s clothing up to size 6

607 W Market St, Salem, IN 47167, (812) 883-2675, Open M 10-3, T 10-6, Th 10-3, F 10-3pm www.carepregnancysalem.org/



CLOTHED IN CHRIST:

Located at Southern Hills Church, Attn: Jessica McKinely

Hwy 135 N Salem, IN 47167, 812-883-1637



KAY’S CLOSET:

Located at First Christian Church open every Wednesday 12-3 pm, 305 E. Walnut Street Salem, IN 47167, 812-883-4506



GOODWILL:

Furniture, toys, clothes, etc., 400 S. Main Street Salem, IN 47167, 812-883-2779, Open M-Sa 9am-9pm, Sun 11a-7p



FINANCIAL DONATIONS

SEND TO:

City Hall, Clerk Treasurer’s Office, Attn: Sally Hattabaugh

201 E. Market Street #101

Salem, IN 47167, 812-883-4264



WASHINGTON COUNTY

FAMILY YMCA 1709 N. SHELBY STREET SALEM, IN 47167 812-883-YMCA WCFYMCA.ORG

*If you are unable to directly drop off donations at the organizations above, please contact the Y at 812-883-YMCA to coordinate arrangements.



REFERALS

Residential Assistance

RED CROSS (Initial referral Brandy Graham- Disaster Program Specialist, 812-265-3818, 812-701-3818- cell



RESIDENTIAL AND

BUSINESS ASSISTANCE

Washington County Emergency Management (EMA) 801 South Jackson St. Salem, IN 47167

? Desi Alexander- EMA Director 812-883-4962 Opt. #2

? Meredith “Pete” Peters- Volunteer Coordinator for residences and businesses 812-620-5835, This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

Volunteers wishing to work:

Contact Meredith “Pete” Peters- works with Desi Alexander at EMA office 812-620-5835



CLEAN UP KITS



SALVATION ARMY

Clean Up kits at First Christian Church and EMA Office on Anson Street

Cina Bogdas, Secretary at First Christian Church 812-883-4506

*Maybe Vouchers for Wal-Mart to flood victims- must be on a list



CAPS PROGRAM

RESOURCE REFERRAL TO ASSIST WITH NEEDS

CAPS is a voluntary home-based case management service free to families with children 0-17 years of age who are not otherwise receiving preventative case management services. It provides short-term goal oriented services to help families meet their maximum self-sufficiency potential. By connecting families with resources needed to strengthen them, as well as educating them on things such as parenting techniques, we hope to decrease the prevalence of child abuse and neglect in our communities. For questions or concerns, contact the Program Manager, at 812-288-4304 ext, 327