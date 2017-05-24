By Josh Suiter

Special Correspondent Residents in Floyd Knobs and the surrounding areas may have a library site they can utilize for checking out books, returning books and to research on a digital library. Plans were discussed during the Floyd County Commissioners meeting on May 16. Don Loop, Director of Operations, said two acres were donated to the county about 5-6 years ago at Highway 150 and Edwardsville Galena Road. “The home was eligible for historic register…We have been making and putting together a digital branch in the house (for the library),” he added. Melissa Merida, Director of the New Albany Floyd County Public Library, said “We are thrilled with pursing this idea, looking at it and thinking outside the area and how putting in this branch could provide services up the hill. What would that look like? This is an alternative that is a new way of thinking for the library branch. It is out of the box thinking that you ordinally would think books on a shelf instead of digital services.” “These are services we already have offered. We have 95 databases. We have downloaded books, audio books, music and soon we will have videos too. This allows us to expand our ability to offer services in a new area. There would be laptops and tablets available to for them come in and do their research,” she added. Merida said there are entrepreneur resources, business resources as well as job resources for resume writing. “These would also be available in a new location,” she said. “Financially for us, we think we can do it with a staff member we have….We are just looking how to use the staff we have to expand the services we offer. We will have a testing site this summer and throughout the community with library popups in tents and we will go out and offer services. It is believed that everybody should be able to get to the library and that is not the case,” she added. Lopp added that two years ago there were architectural drawings done. “This project was actually ready about 2 months ago. The only changes are to the restroom facilities and to replace windows that are existing in the house.” “It will be a flexible space. If a group meets out there, they have movable furniture. We hope to keep kitchen area open to the community for meeting space. Currently the problem is having enough space in the library for free meetings,” Merida said. The commissioners also heard quotes for lawn care on county properties as well as paving quoutes. Both were taken under advisement and will be approved at the next meeting. The commissioners also approved a contract for an intern. Lopp said the candidate is a University of Louisville graduate planning student. “She will start in May and end in August. She will be in economic gardening projects and working with our traffic counting program. It is a paid position.” Lastly, the commissioners received an update on the county’s first health and wellness Step into Spring challenge. Winners in the Step challenge were from Superior Court 1 in Probation. Collectively, they had 1,702,893 steps in 30 days. The winners were Paula Chandler, Dianna Borden, Shallon Alford, Shawna Clemons, Janice Glotzback and Laura Elliott. The winning team was presented a trophy, that was donated, that will be rotated throughout the county. The winner of the program’s logo challenge was also named. It was Chris Moore. His design will appear on the t-shirts given to county employees participating in the program.