Are you the direct descendant of a pioneer who lived in Floyd, Clark, or Harrison County before 1841? If so, the Southern Indiana Genealogical Society (SIGS) would like to recognize your ancestor and present you with a First Families certificate and pin. Approved First Families applicants will be special guests at the annual “Hoosier History and Heritage Celebration” on Thursday, October 5, to include a pioneer-era social and an awards program. A “Finding Your First Families” workshop will be held at the Jeffersonville Township Public Library on May 22 at 10 AM. Allison Fredrickson, genealogy and local history librarian (and SIGS president) will explain how to research tri-county settlers and apply for First Families membership. Registration for the workshop is required; please register online at http://jtpl.evanced.info/signup or at (812) 285-5641. SIGS invites individuals to submit First Families applications and documentation proving direct descent from a resident of the tri-county area prior to 1841. Applications are online at http://sigsweb.org/firstfamilies. The deadline for submissions is August 1. SIGS members often assist individuals in their research to qualify for membership in First Families. To schedule a meeting with a SIGS volunteer, email This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it . The First Families Project began in 2013 to recognize early Floyd County pioneers and their direct living descendants and to preserve those families’ histories. The project expanded to include Clark and Harrison Counties and in 2016 was designated an official Indiana Bicentennial Legacy Project. Presently there are 171 documented First Families ancestors. Descendants live throughout the United States, Canada, and England. SIGS hosts a program of historical or genealogical interest the first Thursday of every month at 7 PM at the New Albany-Floyd County Public Library. FIRST FAMILIES OF FLOYD, CLARK, AND HARRISON COUNTIES*

Floyd County: Thomas Akers, Sr., Keziah Hurley Atkins, William Atkins, Benjamin Baker, Etienne Banet, Obadiah Childs, Stephen Cole, George Collins, Mordecai Collins, Joshua Dodge, Philip Engleman, Isaac Ferguson, Martha, J. Breedlove Ferguson, Mary Graves Fiske, Peleg Fiske. Robert Gray, David Groce/Gross, Hannah Furnival Guest, John Guest, John Wesley Gullett, Jr., John Wesley Gullett, Sr., Joseph Hey, Rachel Miller Hollis, Thompson Hollis, Samuel Jackson, Robert Lafollette, Henry Lamb, Josiah Lamb, Mary Atkins Lamb. Ruth Pennington Lamb, Ruth Yarbrough Lamb, William Henry Lamb, Francis C. Lang, Sr., John S. Leach, Madison Martin, Levi Mayfield, Abraham McCafferty, Sarah Chew McCafferty, John McCulloch, Sarah Guest McCulloch, America Scott McCutchen, William S. “Billy” McCutchen, Isaac Miller, Mary M. Stockslager Miller. Michael Naville, Thomas Piers, Charles Rakestraw, Joseph Renn, Peter Renn, Michael Elijah Riley, Sarah, Coleman Sampson, William Sampson, Alfred Scott, John Scott, Mary E. Lyons Scott, Moses Scott, Pricilla Lewis Scott, Robert Scott. Joel Scribner, George Sebastian Smith, Joseph Smith, Sr., Joseph Smith, Jr., Joseph T. Smith, Martin Smith, Mary Elizabeth Hollis Smith, Peter Crescent Smith, Sarah Hebden Smith, Lorenz Stuhler, Preston Floyd Tuley, Adam Utz, Mary Utz, Peter Vernia. Susanna Piers Vernia, George Washington Walts, Henry Walts, James Walts, John Walts, George Wheeler, David Wolfe, Peter W. Wolfe.

Clark County: Gideon Amick, John Dick Amick, Martha W. Rodgers Amick, Peter Amick, Samuel Applegate, Henry Ashabraner, Catharine Hikes Bottorff, Cornelius Bottorff, Henry Bottorff, Benjamin Butts, Absalom Carr, Hannah Coombs Carr, Jane Weir Carr, Johnathan J. Carr, Thomas Carr. Elizabeth Long Forward, Jonathan Forward, John Fry, Sarah Eliza Swartz Fry, Benjamin Handspire, Jonas Handspire, Mary B. Phillippi Handspire, Zephaniah Jackson, Christian King, Rachel Cunningham King, Hannah P. Butts Lee, Samuel McClanahan, John McClintick, Jr., Julia Carr McCosky, Thomas McCosky. Catherine Graham McCulloch, Hugh McCulloch, James McCulloch, Martha Ann Fry McCulloch, Ebenezer Morgan, Mary “Polly” Woodward Morgan, Sarah B. Morgan, Sylvester Prickett Morgan, Elizabeth Applegate Morris John Pettit, Elizabeth Whiteman Phillippi, Henry Phillippi, Richard Pile, Hamilton Robinson, Martha Brewer “Patsy” Rodgers, Samuel Houston Rodgers. Robert Stewart, Elizabeth Olweiler Swartz, John Swartz, Virginia Morgan Wilbur, James Worrall.

Harrison County: James A. Albin, Joseph Avery, George W. Benton, George Best, John A. Best, Frederick Blume, Jane Blunk, Anna Brashears Brown, James H. Brown, Jacob A. Crecelius, Rebecca Haines Dean, Anna Marie Goetz Deutsch, John George Deutsch, Ezekial DeWeese, Joseph A. Farnsley. Joshua Farnsley, Benjamin Hains, James Hubbard, George W. Jamison, Hannah Frank Kepley, John Kepley, Jacob Kessinger, Robert Kirkham, Isaac Lang, John Lemmon, Jr., Isaac Lofton, Sr., Alexander McRae, Margaret McKenzie McRae, Elizabeth Rhinehart Meyer, Dennis Lark Pennington, Elizabeth English Pennington William Sands. Charles Smith, Henry Smith, Nancy Taylor Smith, Rebecca Kitterman Smith, Sarah Albin Smith, Stephen Smith, Philip Peter Sonner, John George Wolf.