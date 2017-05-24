Summers in Clark County are often hot, humid and sometimes even miserable with Air Quality Alert days. Temperatures topping 100 degrees with high humidity are nothing new for the area. When the ‘dog days of summer’ arrive most residents are always looking for a way to cool off without breaking the piggy bank. The Sellersburg Parks and Recreation Board has the answer. The Sellersburg Pool will open to the public with a Grand Re-Opening Celebration this Friday, May 26. The Parks Board members are excited to reveal $130,000 to $150,000 in renovations to the pool located at 413 Oak Street in Bill Mosley Park. The renovations to the Sellersburg Pool began last September. Pool goers will see new plaster surface and lane tiles; new eight foot black fence; new deck surface; remodeled pool house; fresh coats of paint on the building and security cameras. “We have redone the whole interior of the pool, redone the swim lanes, new deck and added new coats of paint to the building and new gutters,” stated Parks and Recreation Board President Greg Ferree. “We have even rebuilt the bridges, the one in the parking lot and the one connecting the pool to Millview.” Ferree serves as the Sellersburg Parks and Recreation Board President while Kerri Eckert, Glennis Wisdom, Terry Purlee and Damon Lewis round out the board members. Sellersburg Town Council Vice President Brad Amos is the Parks and Recreation Liaison. Amos stated, “Everybody contributed in so many ways for this renovation of the pool. It was a true team effort.” The Grand Re-Opening will be held this Friday, May 26 from 6 to 9 p.m. The celebration will include free admission, DJ services by Sellersburg Police School Resource Officer John Cortie, Kona Ice Truck, $1 pizza and soft drinks and a discount on season pool passes. During the Grand Re-Opening season pool passes will be offered at a one time discounted rate of $30 each (cash or check). A drawing will be held at 7 and 8 p.m. for free season passes. One household will be awarded passes from each drawing. Sign ups will also be held during the celebration for the West Clark Seacats Swim Team and swim lessons. Swim lessons will be offered at the Sellersburg Pool on June 5-16 and July 10-21 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Lessons are $40 per person. The Parks and Recreation Board was quick to praise the new pool manager, Amy Campbell, and James Baxter, the new pool maintenance and town employee. “This was not an easy task but with the talk and criticism that was expressed by citizens and others, we felt it was time to move forward,” stated Amos. “Our goal was to provide everyone that enjoys the pool during the summer season a safe, relaxing atmosphere.” The Board also praised the crews that completed the renovations. “We want to thank Troy and Shelbie Jackson of Phoenix Pools in Louisville and Silver Creek Fencing,” Amos stated. Amos also discussed some of the criticism he has heard over the past few years. The Parks and Recreation Board is looking forward to showing the critics the newly renovated pool. “We hope those critics are supportive and ready to join the team in what we call a positive and a true team effort! We appreciate your help and concerns with making this a reality!,” Amos added. Ferree added while Purlee and Wisdom agreed, “I had always heard the pool was in jeopardy of closing the last couple years and once I was on the board and talking to the people I wanted to do everything I could to keep it open. We as a group decided to spend the money and do it right so the pool will be here for another 20 years.” The Sellersburg Pool will be open Monday through Saturday from 12 noon to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 6 p.m. The tentative date for the pool to close will be July 30. “In the past we have always closed the last weekend before school starts. This year we possibly could remain open on weekends only through Labor Day,” Ferree explained. The Sellersburg Pool will also be available for summer pool parties to celebrate any special occasion. Pool parties are hosted from 6:15 to 7:45 p.m. or 8 to 9:30 p.m. The cost for the hour and a half session is $200 for up to 50 guests or $250 for 51 to 100 guests. For 101 guests or over the cost will be $300. You may also reserve both sessions for a three hour pool party. There is no limit on the number of guests for the three hour pool party. The cost is $450. If you would like more information about the pool parties or swim lessons please contact Pool Manager Amy Campbell at 812-987-5634. Daily admission to the Sellersburg Pool will be $5 per person. Children 3 and under are free. A season pass (after the special grand re-opening price) is $40. The Sellersburg Pool has been the home of the successful swim team, the West Clark Seacats. Amos is anxious for the members of the swim team and their fans to see the renovations. “The swim team and their supporters should also see a great addition! We added a large deck on the platform end where everyone has room to move and set up their tents as they cheer on their swimmers this season,” Amos explained. “We really opened up the deck area to provide more sun bathing as well as giving the swim team more room when the remodel was done.” Amos went on to thank the Parks and Recreation Board for the team effort. “I can’t thank our Parks and Recreation Board enough for all their energy and determination to make this project a reality! They all put in a lot of extra time. It’s been a great group to work with. I appreciate Greg Ferree taking on the task as President this year as he has provided a good concept and leadership throughout this process,” Amos added. “We have many more great ideas and projects to come, so be looking for them. We encourage the community to give us their input. Like I said earlier, ‘it takes a team effort to get things done’.” Amos went on to thank Ken Alexander and the Sellersburg Public Works Department for their hard work in the renovation process. “I also want to thank Ken and his public works department for their dedication and help getting everything repaired and in working condition. Again, it’s a team effort that makes it work!,” Amos concluded. Ferree concluded, “I hope the patrons of the pool will see the improvements we made and appreciate them.” Eckert agreed, “I hope the community will take pride in the pool.” The Parks and Recreation Board is ready and excited for the grand re-opening and unveiling of the renovations to the Sellersburg Pool. “Enjoy your summer this season in ‘your’ newly renovated pool and pool area. I am thankful for those whom made this happen along the way. I thank you all!,” concluded Amos. A rain date has been set for the discounted season pool passes. If rain cancels the grand re-opening, pool passes will still be available at the discounted rate of $30 from 12 noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 27. For updates throughout the season and the latest information about the Sellersburg Pool like them on Facebook at Sellersburg Town Pool.