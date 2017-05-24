A grandson and the grandmother with whom he was living on North First Street in Austin have been jailed on dealing and other drug-related charges. Bradley R. “B-Rad” Green, 22, has been charged with two counts of Level 5 dealing in methamphetamine (meth). His grandmother, Judy Green, 63, is charged with two counts of Level 6 maintaining a common nuisance. In the cases’ probable cause affidavits, it was related that Austin Detective Don Campbell and Patrolman Scott McCoskey were told that Bradley Green was selling meth at his grandmother’s home. The officers planned a controlled purchase of the illegal substance with the assistance of Scottsburg Detective Steven Herald and Patrolman Troy Ford. They allegedly succeeded in the undercover “buy” on January 27 and again on January 30, both at the North First St. address. Austin Police Chief Robert Gudgel also made a visit to the home on January 27 over a domestic dispute. While he was talking to Judy Green, the police chief said he told the older woman that foot traffic seen at her home was consistent with that associated with drug trafficking. On April 26, a man that police said was wanted on an arrest warrant, Benji Stotts, was located and arrested at the home. Finally, on May 6, Ptl. McCoskey was dispatched to the residence because of an apparent fight between several individuals. The five seen by Ptl. McCoskey all had past or pending drug charges, the affidavit stated. Bradley Green was arrested May 9. His initial hearing was held May 11, and a jury trial date of August 7 was scheduled. His bail was set at $50,000 by corporate surety bond or $5,000 cash. Judy Green was arrested May 15. Her jury trial date of August 14 was scheduled. Her bail of $20,000 by surety bond or $2,000 cash was reduced to $10,000/$1,000. Her public defender requested that she be released on her own recognizance pending her trial; that matter will be heard in Circuit court on Monday, June 5. Both are incarcerated at the Scott County Security Center.