Monday, May 15, was a pretty nice day to get yard work done, but, sometimes, folks just get carried away. Take, for example, 27-year-old Coy Turner of Austin. Turner apparently jumped on a riding lawnmower after a self-professed drinking spree and proceeded to drive through several people’s yards. While discarding his clothing, of course. Well, it was a warm day. Deputy James R. Ward was dispatched to the area of Water Tower Road just north of Austin, where several calls for assistance had originated. As he drove toward the area, Deputy Ward noted several areas where damage to a ditch line could be seen as well as discarded pieces of clothing. He found a John Deere riding mower nose down in a ditch in front of the house where the last call was made. Neighbors who had gathered at the house reportedly told the officer that “…a crazy man in his undershorts crashed his lawn tractor here…” The man apparently began yelling incoherently at by-standers and then ran north on Water Tower Rd. near its intersection with Harrod Road. Deputy Ward found the man, later identified as Turner, on the porch of a home on Harrod Rd. Turner allegedly said he’d been drinking all day and supposedly admitted that he was extremely drunk. The officer attempted to calm Turner by talking to him, getting a story that he’d left his home on Clay Street and drove to Water Tower Rd. where he continued to travel on the lawnmower until he ran off the road. “Mr. Turner was talking about the need to contact the Pomeranian Army about his intoxication levels…telling me that there were other naked men chasing him around (and) that he was not about to allow that,” the officer wrote in the probable cause affidavit. Pomerania is a region on the southern shore of the Baltic Sea in Central Europe. Portions of it are in Germany and Poland. Because of his apparent condition, Turner was unable to perform any field sobriety tests when asked to do so by Deputy Ward. He placed Turner in his patrol car and returned to where the mower was stuck in the ditch. Neighbors had pulled it out, he discovered, and one claimed the riding tractor was his but had been stolen. The man was unable to provide adequate evidence as to ownership, related Deputy Ward, and the equipment was impounded. Turner was transported to the Scott County Security Center. On May 16, Turner was charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated in a manner that endangered a person and public intoxication, Class A and Class B misdemeanors, respectively. He appeared for his initial court hearing on that Tuesday wearing prison clothing, and a preliminary plea of not guilty was entered for him. A bench trial date of July 18 was scheduled. Turner was released that day on his own recognizance in lieu of bail set at $7,500 by corporate surety bond or $750 cash.