Sale of a substance purported to be methamphetamine (meth) got the alleged salesman in as much trouble with the law as if he’d sold the real stuff. The case against Brandon W. Coomer, 32, Austin, started with a tip that Coomer was selling meth. A confidential informant cooperated with Scottsburg Patrolman Troy Ford and two Washington County officers, Deputy Nathan Maudlin and Salem officer Eric Mills. The “buy” was made on May 3, but, when the officers checked the substance purchased, it was discovered that $150 had been spent on what appeared to be repackaged deodorant. On May 5, the trio of officers was conducting surveillance of Coomer in Austin. The probable cause affidavit said Coomer and a male friend stopped at a home on Oak Street. As the officers watched, Coomer didn’t stay long there, and he reportedly left in a hurry, running down the road as his friend chased him, screaming at him. The officers stopped both Coomer and the upset man, who told them Coomer had stolen $160 from him. The case against Coomer was opened on May 12, the same day he had his initial court hearing. He is charged with a count of Level 5 felony dealing in a look-alike substance and Class A misdemeanor charge of theft. He also faces a Notice of Prior Offense, a Level 6 felony, because of a felony theft conviction in December, 2016. Bail was set at $50,000 by corporate surety bond or $5,000 in cash, apparently due to a State’s motion for a higher-than-standard bond based on the fact that Coomer has a Level 6 theft charge set for a bench trial at the end of June. He had been released on his own recognizance in that matter. Coomer’s jury trial date on the new charges is August 7, and he is being represented by a public defender.