Plans for Pekin’s annual Fourth of July celebration are coming together.

One of the annual traditions is the queen contest. The following is a list of rules for those wishing to enter the contest: Rules and regulations for the 4th of July Queen Contest. 1. Entries will be accepted until MAY 26,2017. 2. Any single girl of high school age, this includes anyone entering 9th grade or from the graduating class of 2017. 3. Contestants can be from any locality. 4. Previous 4th of July Queens are not eligible. 5. Contestants must be single, never married, or have had an annulled marriage, and will not be allowed to be married during her reign as queen. 6. The contestants can not be a mother or become a mother during any point of the contest or during her reign as queen. 7. The contestants must have a sponsor, anyone or business can be a sponsor each sponsor is required to pay an entry fee of $60.00. The check or money order should be made out to the Pekin Community Betterment Org. NO REFUNDS will be given in the event the contestant drops out after the deadline of MAY26,2017. Entry fee must be turned in with registration form. 8. All the contestants will be responsible for their own transportation during the parade either in a car or truck / float, This will be judged separately. Only two people may ride on your float with you,if they are a part of your theme, they MUST be over the age of 12. No one can walk beside your float. Your vehicle must have a poster board / sign on driver and passenger door with your name and sponsor name on it. You do not need to sign up for the parade. 9. Each contestant will be required to wear an appropriate full length formal during the contest. But will be able to choose their own attire during the parade with the approval of the queen coordinator. 10. Contestant and an adult will be required to attend the 1st meeting MAY28,2017, AT 2PM, at the Pekin Park Shelter house. PICTURES WILL BE TAKEN FOR PROGRAM . 11. Contestants will be required to be at the parade line up 1 1/2 hours prior to start of parade. (8:30 line up at Eastern High school ) 12. The Pekin Betterment Organization reserves the right to reject and exclude any entrant for immoral or improper behavior as they see fit. 13. After winning Queen, the Queen will conduct herself in a manner that upholds the most respect for herself, the community, and the role she is representing at all times .She will understand that she will be held to a high standard of moral and proper behavior as the Betterment Organization sees fit . She will not be involved/participate in any activities that are illegal at any time during her reign as queen. She will not be expelled from school. She may not be involved in any type of social media by liking, commenting or being tagged in anything that is not in a positive image of the role she is representing. If at anytime the Betterment Organization can see or is shown that the queen has not fulfilled her duties by NOT following the rules for proper and moral behavior, as the Betterment sees fit, her title will be revoked and she will no longer will represent the Pekin 4Th of July. 14. The queen will be required to help with the Old Settlers Day in September (if asked) (date given later) The Town Halloween (if asked) The Shop with a Cop in Dec, The town Santa Claus at the fire dept, and anything that may arise that would be a benefit to the community and the following 4th activities .During these activities the Queen will dress appropriately for the duties and weather. (school or church activities are excused) 15. During activities the queen will not have friends, boyfriend participating. Any extreme facial piercings, and visible body tattoos may be required to be removed /covered during contest and duties, extreme hair styles being a distraction will also be addressed. 16. The queen if asked to participate in anything other than the mentioned above must contact the pageant coordinator or President of the Betterment and ask permission, if permission is given the queen will be responsible for securing her own transportation for any parade or event. 17. The Crown and sash will be kept at the home of the pageant director, for any events the director will bring it to the events and you will return it after the activity. After you finish your reign you will get your crown and sash to keep. 18. The day of the contest you will be at the park one hour before the contest behind the stage . 19. Each contestant and a parent/ guardian must fill out the entry form regardless if contestant is 18,agreeing to all the rules.