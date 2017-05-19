Entries are being sought for the 2017 Pekin Fourth of July Prince and Princess contest. The following are rules and regulations for the contest. The Pekin Community Betterment Organization has announced the 2017 rules for this year’s Prince and Princess Contest. They are as follows: 1. All winners will be determined by a panel of judges for the 2017 Prince and Princess contest. 2. Any boy or girl 4 to 6 years of age may enter. Contestants may be from any locality. 3. The contestants must have a sponsor. This may be an individual, business or organization. The sponsor may also be a parent or family member. The sponsor will pay the entry fee. 4. An entry fee of $30 will be required for each contestant. 5. Contestants will decorate their own float and will ride in this vehicle or float for the parade. Contestants are responsible for their own transportation and decorations. There will be trophies given for the best decorated float or vehicle entered in this category. Floats will not be a factor when choosing the Prince and Princess. Floats may be trucks or cars and may be a vehicle pulling a short trailer- not a long trailer. People will not be allowed to walk along- side the float for safety reasons. Each contestant must send the following items to the Pekin Betterment Organization. 1. a photograph no smaller than 2” x 3” for use in the program book. (Photos will not be returned.) 2. application form (see below) 3. 3 x 5 index card with information to be read on the stage (hobbies, school, etc...) This should be no longer than 3-5 sentences. These sentences should tell us what your child is interested in and likes to do. 4. check for $30.00 made out to Pekin Betterment 7. For the parade, all contestants must be in the parking lot of East Washington Elementary School in Pekin by 8:45 a.m. on July 4th. Floats and vehicles will line up and proceed from there to Main Street. The parade will be from 10-11:00 a.m. 8. The Prince and Princess contest will be held at the Pekin Park at approximately 12:30 p.m. on July 4th. Contestants should report to the back of the stage by 12:15. 9. Entries will not be accepted after May 30. This early deadline allows time for the trophies, programs, and newspapers to be printed. 10. A prize of $25 will be given to each winner of the Prince and Princess contest. First runners Up will receive $15 and second runners up will receive $10. 11. Applications must be signed by the parent or guardian of each boy or girl.