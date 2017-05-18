In line with this year's Indiana State Fair theme, "Wonderful World of Food," the Indiana State Fair and Dow AgroSciences are celebrating the farmers who grow food enjoyed by Hoosier families. One Featured Farm family will be highlighted on each of the 17 days of this year's Fair which runs August 4-20. In its third year, this program celebrates Hoosier agriculture. The 17 farm operations represent all regions of the state and were chosen to align with the 17 different foods being showcased throughout the Fair. Each Featured Farmer grows a component of the featured food for their respective day.

"Food is something that connects all Hoosiers, and fairgoers will experience food in new, fun and interactive ways, as well as learn about how Hoosier farmers help feed the world," said Susanne Wasson, U.S. Crop Protection Leader, Dow AgroSciences. "We're pleased to again present the Featured Farmers to help consumers connect with the people producing what ultimately ends up on their dinner plate."

"Food is the number one reason people attend the State Fair, so what better way to celebrate than by honoring the Hoosier Farmers who produce the food we eat," said Cindy Hoye, Executive Director, Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center.

Here are the featured foods, farm operations and counties:

• Deep Fried Food (August 4): Gillis family, Blackford County • Melon (August 5): Horrall family, Knox County • Popcorn (August 6): Scott family, White County • Salsa/Ketchup (August 7): Eck family, Shelby County • Eggs (August 8): Krouse family, Kosciusko County • Pork Burger (August 9): Foster family, Hancock County • Funnel cake/wheat (August 10): Campbell family, Johnson County • Cheese (August 11): Kuehnert family, Allen County • Beef (August 12): Mahan family, Rush County • Ice cream (August 13): van de Laar family, Adams County • Apples (August 14): Kercher family, Elkhart County • Mint (August 15): Lambert family, Starke County • Corn Dog (August 16): Evans Burbrink family, Vigo County • On-A-Stick Day/hardwood (August 17): Leibering Family, Spencer County • Turkey leg (August 18): Humphrey family, Washington County • Pickles (August 19): Lawler family, Hancock County • Honey(August 20): Graham family, Morgan County

Visitors to the Fair can attend a live chat at the Glass Barn with the Featured Farmer every day of the Fair. For more information on our Featured Farmers, visit our website at IndianaStateFair.com, follow us on social media (@IndyStateFair) and download our mobile app to stay up-to-date on more exciting announcements and information coming soon.

