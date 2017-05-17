Derby Dinner Playhouse has announced the shows for the 2017-2018 season. The following is a list of the shows that Derby Dinner will present this season: EMPTY NEST- May 31- July 9, 2017- After just 24 hours of peace and quiet, the sons of a middle aged couple return home bringing luggage, laughs, and a whole lot more! A must-see comedy for every “empty nester.” THE MUSIC MAN- July 12- August 20, 2017- Family entertainment at is best! This romantic and touching Broadway musical features a nostalgic score, rousing dance numbers, and is a grand tribute to the simplicity and optimism of Smalltown, USA. A classic story to be shared with every generation. SOUTHERN FRIED NUPTIALS- August 23- October 1, 2017- The uproarious sequel to last season’s comedy “Southern Fried Funeral”! This time, the Mississippi clan is preparing for the wedding of daughter Harlene, with many of the same Frye family members in attendance. A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED- October 4- November 12, 2017- An announcement in the local paper states the time and place when a murder will occur. What follows is a puzzle of mixed motives, concealed identifies, and one determined inspector. Another ingenious murder mystery by Agatha Christie! A CHRISTMAS CAROL- November 15- December 31, 2017- This spectacular Broadway musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ most well-known story breathes fantastic new life into the classic tale. A lavish and thrilling holiday musical that is perfect for the holiday season! FUNNY MONEY- January 10- February 18, 2018- What happens when mild-mannered Henry accidentally picks up a briefcase full of money? His wife has a nervous breakdown, Henry ends up with his best friend’s wife, and a drug dealer ends up with Henry’s briefcase. A frantic and outrageous comedy by Ray Cooney! MAMA MIA!- February 21- April 8, 2018- A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you won’t soon forget! The story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs propels this tale of love, laughter and friendship. The ultimate feel-good show! OKLAHOMA!- April 11- May 27, 2018- This Rodgers & Hammerstein classic brings the West alive with its jubilant dance numbers, romantic tale and enchanting songs. An American Musical favorite! Performance Schedule Evenings: 6 p.m.- Doors and Buffet Open 7:10 p.m.- Buffet Closes 7:15 p.m.- The Footnotes 7:45 p.m.- Main Stage Curtain Sunday/Saturday Matinee 11:45 a.m.- Doors and Buffet Open 12:55 p.m.- Buffet Closes 1 p.m.- The Footnotes 1:30 p.m.- Main State Curtain Wednesday/Weekday Matinee 11:45 a.m.- Doors and Buffet Open 12:45 p.m.- Buffet Closes 1 p.m.- Main Stage Curtain Be sure to ask about Thursday and Saturday Matinee dates. Single Ticket Prices are: Sunday- Thursday Evening- $43; Friday Evening- $44; Saturday Evening- $47; Sunday/ Saturday Matinee- $39; Wednesday/ Weekday Matinee- $38. Gift certificates are available in any denomination, all year long, by phone, in person or at www.derbydinner.com. Show Packages 8 Show Package- Sunday- Thursday Evening- $232 ($29 per show); Friday Evening- $237.60 ($29.70 per show); Saturday Evening- $254.40 ($31.80 per show); Sunday/ Saturday Matinee- $209.60 ($26.20 per show); Wednesday Matinee- $204 ($25.50 per show). Flex-5 Package- Sunday- Thursday Evening- $165 ($23 per show); Friday Evening- $169 per show ($33.80 per show); Saturday Evening- $181 ($36.20 per show); Sunday/ Saturday Matinee- $149 ($29.80 per show); Wednesday Matinee- $145 ($29 per show). A discounted season ticket for children 12 and under is available. You may order your season subscription by calling the Derby Dinner Playhouse Box Office at 812-288-8281 or order online at www.derbydinner.com. Box office hours are Monday- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday- Saturday- 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Sunday- 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. VIP Perks VIP Perks include: V.I.P. Express Door; Preferred Seating; V.I.P. Extra Ticket Discount; Coffee Chat; Exchange Privileges and Lost Ticket Insurance. Family Series Add tickets to THE MUSIC MAN for family members at your season ticket price! Family Series tickets limited to number of subscriptions and must be ordered with subscription. Concert Series Melissa Combs- May 22- The Best is Yet to Come. Melissa and friends sing timeless classics from The Great American Scrapbook! Glenn Miller Orchestra- June 5- Enjoy a special dessert matinee or evening concert with dinner. The Johnny Counterfit Show- June 26- This Vice Impressionist/Comedian, backed by the Time Travelers Band, performs more than 30 vocal impressions! The Van Dells- August 14- Nostalgic music of the 50’s and 60’s with a blend of comedy and tight harmonies. A Tribute to John Denver- September 11- Performed by Chris Collins and the Boulder Canyon Band. How Great Thou Art- October 16- Robert Shaw and the Lonely Street Band presents the Gospel Music of Elvis in a matinee and evening concert. Three Funky Guys- October 23- A night of country and family humor featuring Mark Klein, Bob Batch and Bob Farmer with Wayne Perkey as Emcee. The Return- November 6- A Beatles Tribute Show! Children’s Musical Theatre FANCY NANCY- THE MUSICAL- June 3, 10, 12, 17, 24, July 1 and 8- Fancy Nancy is performing in her very first show and desperately wants to be a mermaid. Can Nancy bring fancy flair to her role, even if it isn’t the one she wants? Based on the best-selling book series, this musical is sure to delight! HOW I BECAME A PIRATE- October 7, 14, 21, 28, 30, November 4 and 11- AARRRGH! Who want to be a pirate? Young Jeremy Jacob is recruited by Captain Braid Beard for a swashbuckling pirate adventure in the musical adaptation of the best-selling book. A FAIRY TALE CHRISTMAS- November 18, 24, 25, December 2, 9, 16, 18, 22 and 23- It’s the most wonderful time of the year in the land of Happily Ever After! Cinderella and Snow White are preparing for the Crystal Christmas Ball with all your favorite fairy tale characters. Single tickets for the Children’s Musical Theatre are $17 for the breakfast show and $22 for the lunch show. Performing Arts Academy Get your kids off their screens and on the stage in the Derby Dinner Theatre Performance Classes and Workshops. For more information please visit www.derbydinner.com/classes. Derby Dinner Playhouse is located at 525 Marriott Drive in Clarksville. For more information please call 812-288-8281 or visit www.derbydinner.com.