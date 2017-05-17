A total of 15 years was the recent prison sentence handed down against Glen M. Fox, 38. Fox is fairly notorious among local law enforcement officers. Since 1997, Fox has accumulated 78 cases filed against him in the local court system, according to a recent study of court documents. On Monday, May 15, Fox was sentenced to a total of 15 years, seven years for felony possession of methamphetamine and eight years because, as Scott County Prosecutor Chris Owens explained, by possessing the drug, Fox violated the conditions of his most recent probation. Fox was caught by officers with the Sheriff’s Department and the Indiana State Police with the drug in late September, 2016. That October, the Prosecutor’s Office filed a petition to revoke probation on Fox’s previous case. The man had been released from prison shortly before being incarcerated at the Scott County Security Center on the possession charge. “Glen Fox has been a ‘frequent flyer’ in the local court system and has definitely earned his spot in the Indiana Department of Corrections,” stated Prosecutor Owens. He further explained that previous visits to prison apparently haven’t helped Fox’s attitude toward wrong-doing. “It just doesn’t seem to sink in that these behaviors will not be tolerated. I am hopeful that the time Mr. Fox will be spending in prison for these cases will provide the wake-up call that is needed, and that upon his release he will stop the criminal behavior from his past,” Owens commented. The prosecutor credited local law enforcement agencies. “(Fox’s arrest) is another example of how these agencies are out working dilgently to catch people breaking our laws. I commend the hard work of both departments involved and for the efforts of Amanda Herald, the deputy prosecutor who handled this matter,” he said.