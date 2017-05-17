During his professional career, Allen Donahue was as a familiar a figure in and around Scott County as Santa Claus. Nearly anything any farmer needed to raise a good crop could be obtained at the old W.R. Grace Fertilizer Company on State Road 56 West in Scottsburg, where Donahue worked for some 41 years. Donahue was a specialist in his field before the term was established. Donahue, 81, died on Tuesday, May 9, at Hampton Oaks Health Campus in Scottsburg. Son of the late Loren and Therma Everhart Donahue, Allen was born in Scottsburg and lived his entire life in the community he served. Teaming up with a “gang” of good buddies, he helped direct the Scott County Fair for several years. He also served as plant manager of Crop Production Services and was on the board of directors of Stucker Fork Water Utility for 17 years. He was a strong supporter of the Scottsburg FFA, Scott County 4-H and county sports teams. He enjoyed hunting and riding and was an integral member of the Scott County Sheriff’s Posse, again for years. Oh my, could that man spin a story and pull a joke! He was a big man and a big presence in his hometown. Allen truly believed in giving back to his community, both in dollars and sweat. He follows his beloved wife Alice, who died December 22, 2016, his sister, Juanita Rose, and his parents. Survivors include two sons, Lonnie and wife Alfreda and Andy; a daughter, Pat Bates and husband Dan of Greenville; a sister, Myrtle Boggess of Nicholasville, Ky.; three grandchildren, Eliza Donahue, Aaron Bates and Torrie Marvin and husband Blake; and two great-grandsons, Landon Donahue and Evan Marvin. Following a night of calling on Thursday, May 11, the funeral was conducted on Friday morning, May 12, all at the Collins Funeral Home in Scottsburg. The Rev. Kenny Rose officiated. Burial was in Scottsburg Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be arranged through the funeral home staff to benefit Scottsburg FFA. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be sent on-line at www.collinsfuneralhome.net.