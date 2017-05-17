The following is the Floyd County arrest list through May 15th, 2017. The list is submitted by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department. Those listed, for the most part, are just facing charges and are innocent until proven guilty in the court of law. For past arrest lists from both Floyd and Clark County be sure to visit www.gbpnews.com.

5/9/2017

Cristina R. Rogers, 34, Louisville, Ky., OWI, disorderly conduct.

Delbert E. Wood, 57, City-at-large, trespass, resisting law enforcement.

David W. Carter, 35, Laconia, IN., Chins hearing.

Jacob A. Kruer, 22, Floyds Knobs, IN., OWI 0.8 or more, OWI.

Michael D. Foster, 45, New Albany, IN., OWI narcotics, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance.

Toriano V. Oldham, 25, Louisville, Ky., FTA-theft.

Joy R. Vandgrift, 46, Louisville, Ky., VOP-possession of methamphetamine.



5/10/2017

Mohammed D. Sloan, 45, Louisville, Ky., OWI manner that endangers, OWI (narcotics), possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia.

Bradley D. Graham, 30, Georgetown, IN., burglary and theft.

Charles J. Shoots, 47, Sellersburg, IN., court ordered transport.

Jerion L. Evans, 19, Seymour, IN., needs to sign waiver for Louisville Metro.



5/11/2017

Loretta J. Ayles, 46, New Albany, IN., OWI .15 or above, OWI, suspended prior.

Anthony L. Miller, 30, Jeffersonville, IN., FTA - OWI prior, OWI.

Cordell C. Kindred, 29, New Albany, IN., FTA - knowingly or intentionally operating a vehicle without ever receiving license.

Alex M. Steck, 24, New Albany, IN., possession of marijuana (prior) over 30 grams.

Eric L. Moots, 29, Corydon, IN., FTA – robbery taking property by force or threatening the use of force while armed.

Brandon S. Livers, 35, Miami Correctional Facility, COT.

Amber M. Mallory, 32, Jeffersonville, IN., FTA – unlawful possession of a syringe

Karissa D. Mousty, 25, Greenville, IN., possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia.

Kalania K. Skeens, 25, Charlestown, IN., FTA - conversion.

Shannah L. Smith, 35, Louisville, KY., FTA – driving while suspended prior.

Brian K. Scalf, 31, city-at-large, VOP – criminal trespass.

Candice M. Humphrey, 26, city-at-large, FTA – public intoxication.

Karen E. Richardson, 51, Louisville, KY., VOP – obtaining a controlled substance by fraud or deceit.

Antonio M. Sanders, 28, Louisville, KY., VOP – dealing in cocaine or narcotic drug.

Caleb A. Gary, 26, New Albany, IN., FTA – driving while suspended prior.



5/12/2017

Patrick J. Payne-Ollis, 19, New Albany, IN., possession of paraphernalia, operating without receiving license.

Robert L. Faith, 32, Paoli, IN., auto theft, resisting law enforcement.

David K. Belden, 25, Marysville, IN., possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, maintaining a common nuisance, FTA- possession of synthetic drug, possession of paraphernalia.

Calab B. Lamb, 26, Borden, IN., VOP – possession of synthetic drug.

Crystal D. Wrighthouse, 33, Clarksville, IN., FTA – Possession of syringe.

Katelynn M. Jones, 25, New Albany, IN., public intoxication.

Carolyn M. Forrester, 48, New Albany, IN., possession of marijuana.

David K. Hiliker, 34, New Albany, IN., OWI, OWI endangerment.



5/15/2017

Jeremy D. McQuirt, 40, New Albany, IN., possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe.

Sandra L. Robinson, 32, New Albany, IN., FTA – public intoxication.

Lachera R. Harraway, 21, New Albany, IN., Criminal trespass.

Stephen C. Davis, 38, New Albany, IN., possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia.

Antonio L. Moore, 41, Jeffersonville, IN., operating without ever receiving a license.

Hunter R. Evans, 22, New Albany, IN., FTA – possession of a controlled substance.

Kandys S. Takersley, 27, New Albany, IN., FTA – auto theft and driving while suspended.

Tracy L. Carver-Stout, 43, New Albany, IN., neglect of a dependent 3X and habitual offender.

Amanda D. King, 30, Salem, IN., court ordered transport.

Jessica L. Stout, 36, New Albany, IN., neglect of a dependent 3X, domestic battery on a person less than 14, and domestic battery.

Joshua A. Jackson, 23, Jeffersonville, IN., intimidation.

Jacob D. Cline, 22, Clarksville, IN., court ordered arrest.

Brian E. Plowman, 34, Corydon, IN., VOP – possession of a narcotic drug, unlawful possession of a syringe, maintaining a common nuisance, and possession of a controlled substance.

Marlena N. Denton, 24, New Albany, IN., possession of a schedule I, II, III, or IV controlled substance.

Richard A. Waterbury, 47, New Albany, IN., FTA – OWI prior and OWI .15 or more.

Todd M. Brake, 37, Salem, IN., unlawful possession of a syringe.

John S. Shepherd, 53, New Albany, IN., FTA – OWI prior, resisting law enforcement, OWI manner than endangers, driving while suspended prior, and OWI.

Matthew A. Ashby, 36, Jeffersonville, IN, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a narcotic drug (heroin).

Valentin B. Valenzuela, 30, New Albany, IN., strangulation and battery.