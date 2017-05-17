There will be other emergency exits, but the entrance and exit used by the public will be the door on the West side of the courthouse.

Commissioner Phillip Marshall said this change is to comply with state regulations.

“There is going to be one access door with a metal detector to get into the courthouse,” Marshall said. “This will bring us into compliance with security for the state for our courts.”

When the new court building is done on Jackson Street, Marshall said it will also meet compliance with one entry point where all patrons will enter through a metal detector.