The driver William O. Spence III, 42, Medora, was traveling south on Sparksville Crossing, in a 1966 Chevrolet Malibu SS car.

Spence traveled through the T-intersection at Sparksville Road and collided head on with an earth embankment.

Homer D. Delph, 36, also of Medora, was a passenger in the Spence vehicle.

Spence and Delph were both pronounced deceased at the scene.

Neither Spence nor Delph were wearing seat belts.

The crash is still under investigation.

Investigating Officer: Sheriff Roger Newlon

Assisting Officers were Chief Deputy Brent Miller, Deputy Lucas Gray and Officer Mike Voelz.

Other departments involved: Salem City Police, Jefferson Vol. Fire Dept., Brown/Vernon Vol. Fire Dept., Washington County EMS and the Washington County Coroner’s Office.