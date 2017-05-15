On Thursday, May 11, the Indiana State Police responded to a report of deceased person at a residence on County Road 500 South, just north of Crothersville, Indiana. During the course of the investigation, a Crothersville woman was arrested for Obstruction of Justice.

The investigation, being conducted by Indiana State Police Detectives, began around 10:00 am, when troopers were called to the address of 10806 East County Road 500 South after a family member found Clarence Howard, age 51, deceased inside the home. During the course of the investigation, detectives learned that Mattie Kendall, age 26, Crothersville, IN altered the scene and left residence before detectives could speak with her.

Kendall was later found to be walking along I-65 near Crothersville. After speaking with detectives, Kendall was arrested on a charge of Obstruction of Justice, a Level 6 Felony. She was transported to the Jackson County Jail to await her initial court appearance in the Jackson County Circuit Court.

An autopsy was conducted on Clarence Howard. The autopsy and toxicology results are pending at this time for final determination of cause of death. Foul play is not suspected in his death at this time.

