Pancakes and sausage will sizzle this morning (Saturday) and fish will be fried at the Jennings Township Volunteer Fire Department in downtown as part of the firemen’s annual WHAS Crusade for Children auction.

The day begins with an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast from 6 to 10 a.m. at department headquarters. The menu includes pancakes, sausage, bacon, milk, orange juice and coffee.

The price of the breakfast is a donation to the Crusade for Children, the fund-raiser which benefits sick and developmentally-disabled children throughout Kentuckiana. All dollars raised in Scott County come back in the form of grants to agencies helping youngsters.

The fish fry begins at 10 a.m. and won’t end at the firehouse until 8 p.m. Cost for a dinner of a fish sandwich, chips, baked beans, cole slaw and a drink is $7. They’ll also have tenderloin sandwiches and chicken strips available.

The crowd at this year’s fifth annual Crusade auction, which starts at 6 p.m., will be competing for several nice trips, including to Las Vegas and the gambling resort in Tunica, Ms.

Firemen have a raffle, too, for a cash pot of $500. Tickets are $5 each and can be obtained from any JTVFD fireman or bought today at the firehouse. The winner will be drawn during the auction. A 50/50 drawing is also scheduled, and the firemen have a couple of other raffles scheduled as well.

All proceeds today will be donated to the 2017 WHAS Crusade for Children.

The Jennings Township firehouse is located just west of Austin City Hall at the corner of West Main (State Road 256) and North Second Street. Parking will be available around the facility as well as at City Hall and elsewhere within easy walking distance.

