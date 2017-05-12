Five men between the ages of 22 and 31 were arrested by local law enforcement agencies during a five-day period on drug-related charges.

All now face prosecution in Scott Circuit Court.

Persons taken into custody from Friday, May 5, to Tuesday, May 9, include:

?Daniel R. Abner, 31, Scottsburg; charged with possession of methamphetamine (meth) and maintaining a common nuisance, both Level 6 felonies. Stopped May 5 for traffic violation by Scottsburg Patrolman L. Travis Rutherford near U.S. Highway 31 North and Owen Street. Jury trial set August 7; bail $15,000 by corporate surety bond or $1,500 cash. Released on previously-posted bond.

?Eric Couch, 28, Austin, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, Class C misdemeanor. Taken into custody May 6 by Austin Detective Don Campbell on North First Street, Austin. Bench trial set July 11; bail $2,500 by surety bond or $250 cash.

?Kison A. Harlow, 23, Scottsburg; charged with possession of marijuana as Class B misdemeanor and driving while suspended with prior conviction as Class A misdemeanor. Stopped on U.S. 31 South near Austin High School on May 5 by Austin Patrolman Scott McCoskey. Bench trial July 11; bail $5,000 by surety bond or $500 cash. Released on bond May 9.

?Joshua A. Spicer, 31, Scottsburg, charged with Level 6 felony possession of narcotic drug (heroin); unlawful possession of syringe, Level 6 felony; maintaining a common nuisance, Level 6 felony; and driving while suspended, Class A misdemeanor. Stopped by Deputy Jac Sanders near South First Street, Scottsburg, on May 7. Jury trial set August 7; bail set at $20,000 by surety bond or $2,000 cash; public defender assigned. Prosecutor’s Office filed Habitual Offender Status which can affect sentencing.

?Bradley R. Green, 22, Austin, charged with two counts of dealing in meth as Level 5 felony. This case built on January 27 and January 30 drug buys at a residence on North First St., Austin. Initial hearing information not available, but Green was taken into custody on the evening of May 9 and was expected to have his hearing before the end of the week.

-30-