Searching for a suspected drug dealer on Friday, May 5, certainly paid off for investigators. When he was taken into custody on Friday, May 5, at a residence on Dowling Drive in Austin, suspect Larry Dewayne West, 41, reportedly had a cornucopia of drugs in his possession. A case against West has been brewing for some time. Scottsburg Patrolman Troy Ford and Austin Patrolman Jonathan White arranged to conduct two buys earlier this year using confidential informants (CIs) to purchase illegal substances. West allegedly participated, selling the CIs methamphetamine. In the Level 2 felony case filed against him on May 5 in Scott Circuit Court, the seriousness of the charges reflect the amounts allegedly sold, reportedly 15.3 grams on March 30 and 16.1 grams on April 26. That case included the two felony dealing in methamphetamine charges as well as two Level 6 felony maintaining a common nuisance. The nuisance charge can provide a legal way for law enforcement to impound and cause West to forfeit both vehicles used in the two drug buys, a black Chevy Avalanche and a white motorcycle. Both alleged exchanges were taped by officers as they occurred in a Scottsburg business’s parking lot. Because West was considered a flight risk by authorities, the criminal case was sealed under a court order that Friday. Once West had been located and housed at the Scott County Security Center, the documents were unsealed and made public. Ptl. Ford and Scottsburg Detective Steven Herald made the request that Friday for charges and an arrest warrant on West from Prosecutor Chris Owens. Once they knew the warrant was being processed, the officers used information they had obtained about the probable whereabouts of West, who had provided a Pekin, In., address to authorities. He was known, however, to frequently visit a rental house on Dowling Drive in Austin. As the pair of officers conducted their search on May 5, they saw West at an Austin restaurant. He then drove to the house on Dowling Drive, pulled his vehicle into a garage and shut the garage doors, the probable cause affidavit related. Scott Pool, a county probation officer, brought the arrest warrant to the officers, and they approached the house and knocked on the door. A woman answered their knock, with officers seeing West in the home’s kitchen. Though he attempted to run into a south side room, West halted when ordered, allowing officers to take him into custody without incident. A zippered case was supposedly found in West’s pocket as he was patted down, the affidavit stated. It allegedly contained three baggies containing meth weighing from 4.1 to 14.8 grams; an Opana pill; eight Hydrocodone pills; five Suboxone pain-relieving strips; two glass pipes lined with burned residue; and additional baggies. West purportedly made a statement to the officers, telling them all of the drugs “…is just for personal use.” In one of his front pockets, officers said they discovered $1,533 in cash. Among the money was a twenty dollar bill that a CI had used to buy meth from West. He was booked into the local jail at 3:16 p.m. West’s initial court hearing on his original drug case was held Monday morning, May 8. His original bond of $100,000 by corporate surety bond or $10,000 cash was increased to $250,000 or $25,000 cash through a petitioner for detainer filed by the Prosecutor’s Office. Additionally, West was ordered held without bond for 15 days based on his violation of probation, which he was serving until 2027. He was back in court on Tuesday, May 9, for an initial hearing on the new case filed against him. Those charges include one Level 2 felony count of dealing in meth; two Level 5 felony counts of dealing in a narcotic drug; a Level 6 felony of dealing in a Schedule 1-3 controlled substance; two Level 6 felonies of possession of a narcotic drug; and one misdemeanor charge each of possession of a Schedule 1-4 controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. His jury trial date on these new charges is also August 7, and his bail is again $250,000 by corporate surety bond or $25,000 cash -30-