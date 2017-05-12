The Indiana State Police at Sellersburg is sending out a scam alert for possible victims who may not even know they are a victim. The first incident involves a used car dealership located in Sellersburg. All American Auto, which was located at 108 Prather Lane in Sellersburg is no longer in business however, complaints started coming in early March of this year when people who bought an automobile from the All American Auto Dealership did not receive titles to the vehicles they purchased. Some of the victims are also complaining they had purchased extended warranties on the vehicles and those warranties are not valid. Indiana State Police Detectives are working at least fifteen cases for theft, vehicle theft and check deception involving the auto dealership. The offices of the Indiana Secretary of State, the Indiana Attorney General and the Clark County Prosecutor are assisting in the investigation by also working cases and assisting victims. The owners/operators of the dealership, Kayla Meade and Dustin Meade of Charlestown, IN, are facing several charges involving activities that took place involving the used car dealership. Anyone who purchased a car and/or warranty and believes they may be a victim of All American Auto Sales dealings, are encouraged to contact the Indiana State Police Post at Sellersburg, the office of the Indiana Secretary of State or the office of the Indiana Attorney General for assistance. The contact numbers are listed below. The second scam involves a skimming device located at the Fuel Mart Truck Stop at 145 North Dowling Drive, next to Interstate #65, Exit #34, in Austin. On Tuesday, May 9, the operators of the truck stop contacted the Indiana State Police Post at Sellersburg stating they had located a card skimming device on gas pump #3 at the station. The device was immediately removed and has since been secured in evidence at the Indiana State Police Post at Sellersburg. It is unknown at this time how long the skimming device was on the gas pump but believe it had been there since at least May 1, 2017. Anyone who thinks their credit or debit card may have been compromised are encouraged to contact the Indiana State Police Post at Sellersburg, (contact information below). Contact Information, Indiana State Police Post at Sellersburg, 812-246-5424 or inside Indiana 1-800-872-6743; Indiana Attorney General’s Office, 317-234-1912 and Indiana Secretary of State’s Office, 317-234-7190 or on the World Wide Web at https://secure.in.gov/apps/sos/dealers/