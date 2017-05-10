The following is the Floyd County arrest list through the early morning hours of May 8. The list is submitted by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department. Those listed, for the most part, are just facing charges and are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For past arrest lists from both Floyd and Clark County be sure to visit www.gbpnews.com.

4/24/2017 Christina E. Cunningham, 43, Fairdale, Ky., warrant: (FTA-domestic battery). Douglas L. Hardin, 17, Louisville, warrant: (FTA-resisting law enforcement (vehicle) and auto theft. Aaron M. Hubert, 28, New Salisbury, possession of handgun without a permit; possession of methamphetamine. Robin M. Dixon, 42, New Albany, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct. Jule Hill, 55, Palmyra, warrant: (forgery x2 and theft x2). David E. Chilcote, Jr., 21, Milltown, warrant: (FTA-possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. Deborah L. Mack-Colon, 53, Scottsburg, possession of marijuana. Nicholas J. Hockman, 27, New Albany, warrant: (VOP-burglary). Timothy N. McCutcheon, 27, Sellersburg, warrant: (VOP-residential entry). Nicholas S. Hoerter, 28, Louisville, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of a controlled substance, leaving the scene of an accident, OWI manner that endangers. Heather R. Rogers, 26, DePauw, unlawful possession of a syringe. Elisa R. Ferguson, 24, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-unlawful possession of a syringe). Justin M. Sailors, 37, Elizabeth, warrant: (VOP-intimidation). Brooke L. Graf, 24, Mt. Washington, Ky., unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of a narcotic drug. Stacy A. Dodson, 31, Clarksville, OWI manner that endangers (narcotics). 4/25/2017 Amy L. Boes, 31, Salem, warrant: (VOP-theft). Tanner L. Gardner, 23, Salem, warrant: (FTA-operating without ever receiving a license).

4/27/2017 Melissa C. Jones, 46, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-theft); hold for Bartholomew County. Mark A. Mann, 57, New Albany, OWI .15% or more. Nicholas A. Holcomb, 32, Charlestown, warrant: (FTA-intimidation). John D. Lawson, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant: (FTA-theft has prior conviction).

4/28/2017 James G. Caldwell, 40, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-public intoxication); warrant: (VOP-possession of marijuana/hash/oil). Casey D. Hurt-Olvera, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant: (body attachement). Nazarine L. Ingram, 41, Louisville, possession of cocaine/narcotic drug; common nuisance (maintaining). Danny O. Hintz, 46, Jeffersonville, OWI .15% or more. Amber B. Burden, 34, New Albany, warrant: (COT-possession of a narcotic drug). Jacob A. Anderson, 22, New Albany, warrant: (VOP-unlawful possession of syringe, resisting law enforcement); fresh charges, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine/heroin, possession of syringe. David A. Mattingly, 34, New Albany, warrant: (VOP-unlawful possession of syringe). James J. Martell, 27, New Albany, theft. Marilyn J. Cunningham, 33, Elizabeth, leaving the scene of an accident. 4/29/2017 Vasili Capacli, 21, Jeffersonville, OWI per se, OWI. Chad A. Marejka, 25, Louisville, warrant: (FTA-theft). Barbara A. Ferrell, 31, New Albany, warrant: (VOP-possession of a syringe); (VOP-possession of methamphetamine). John R. Knowles, 57, Georgetown, domestic battery.

4/30/2017 Elizabeth G. Myers, 28, Greenville, OWI, OWI manner that endangers. Daniel L. Nale, 30, Corydon, warrant: (FTA-maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana). Deonne A. Jones, 29, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-theft). Matthew B. Atkins, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant: (FTA-criminal confinement, resisting law enforcement). Robert M. Fredrick, 35, Palmyra, OWI manner that endangers, possession of synthetic drug, OWI prior. Matthew D. Gibson, 32, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia. Joseph M. Johnson, 48, Salem, possession of paraphernalia. James R. Milliner, 36, New Albany, possession of paraphernalia. Josiah D. Mattas, 20, Louisville, OWI, possession of marijuana.

5/1/2017 Charles A. Washburn, 35, Depaw, warrant: (FTA-DWS prior). Kayla M. Crawford, 19, City-At-Large, possession of methamphetamine, possession of legend drug, resisting law enforcement, assault on a police officer, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance IV. Jennifer N. Emery, 34, Clarksville, warrant: (FTA-credit card fraud). Amanda K. Reid, 28, Louisville, warrant: (Body attachment). Sarah E. Reese, 18, New Albany, possession of marijuana, minor possession of alcohol. Damon M. Arnold, 43, New Albany, HTV. John E. Renfrow, 55, Greenville, public intoxication. Encarnacion Ramirez, 32, Louisville, operating without receiving a license. Jose A. De La Cruz, 25, Louisville, operating without receiving a license.

5/2/2017 Heather M. Richard, 37, Elizabethtown, possession of narcotic drug, possession of hypodermic needle, possession of paraphernalia, OWI. Roger D. Carroll, 46, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-theft). Jason A. Click, 34, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-operating without receiving a license). Denise D. Farnsley, 39, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-possession of meth, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a controlled substance); warrant: (FTA-theft); warrant: (FTA-theft); warrant: (FTA-possession of paraphernalia). Cecil E. Blanton, 41, New Albany, warrant: (VOP-dealing cocaine, habitual offender). Jessie R. Stacy, 39, Deputy, warrant: (FTA-dealing meth, possession syringe, invasion of privacy, possession of paraphernalia). Stacy A. Doll, 46, Louisville, dealing meth, dealing schedule 1 controlled substance, possession of meth, possession of cocaine, possession of a legend drug, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia. Amber N. Costa, 21, New Albany, OWI per se, OWI endangerment.

5/3/2017 Thomas J. Williams, 22, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-possession of marijuana). Brittney M. Phillips, 26, Pekin, OWI, OWI endangerment, OWI .15% or more, OWI prior. Rebbecca M. Lane, 22, New Albany, OWI. Tasha L. Lackey, 37, City-At-Large, disorderly conduct. Stacy D. Edds, 30, New Albany, warrant: (VOP-unlawful possession or use of a legend drug or precursor). Shane A. Maccammon, 19, Sellersburg, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia. Sabrina R. Williams, 35, Greenville, warrant: (FTA-driving while suspended). Michael D. Austin, 26, Louisville, auto theft. Jeanie L. Richardson, 43, Clarksville, warrant: (VOP-theft). Terry L. King, 60, New Albany, public intoxication.

5/4/2017 Jennifer K. Mulvaney, 29, Lexington, Indiana, warrant: (FTA-carrying a handgun without a license). David L. Abraham II, 28, Port Saint Louice, Florida, OWI endangerment, OWI. Blair D. Harmon, 47, City-At-Large, disorderly conduct, public intoxication. Lissa S. Hardin, 34, New Albany, warrant: (VOP-possession of methamphetamine). Dominique W. Dixon, 26, New Albany, operating without ever receiving a license. Shanna L. Smith, 43, Corydon, warrant: (FTA-theft). Hayden R. Adams, 24, Charlestown, warrant: (FTA-operating vehicle with alcohol concentration equivalent to at least .08 but less than .15). Joseph R. Grut, 46, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-driving while suspended). Michael J. Banet, 37, Bonnieville, Ky., warrant: (VOP-driving while suspended, operating a vehicle with BAX of .08 or more); warrant: (body attachment). Miranda M. Griffis, 25, New Albany, warrant: (violation of Floyd County corrections – possession of syringe). Jamie A. Webb, 27, City-At-Large, possession of a handgun without permit, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia, possession of cocaine/narcotic drug. Simone A. Ragland, 29, Louisville, warrant: (FTA-theft). James A. Combs, 41, Borden, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, operating while suspended prior. 5/5/2017 Rick D. Scott, 52, New Albany, possession of drug paraphernalia; maintaining a common nuisance. Just B. Madjani, 27, Louisville, OWI (BAC .15 or more). Amber M. Snow, 30, City-At-Large, possession of drug paraphernalia, visiting a common nuisance. Brianna M. Kruer, 23, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine/narcotic drug, possession of paraphernalia, possession of syringe, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of precursors with intent. Kaleb Bell, 23, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, public nudity. Jeremy F. Cravens, 40, Jeffersonville, OWI. Victor E. Gregory, 25, New Albany, warrant: (VOP-possession of a narcotic drug). Dwight A. Schmitt, 64, New Albany, habitual traffic violatior. Derek D. Rickard, 38, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-possession of methamphetamine). Joshua D. Yengst, 36, Falls Rough, Ky., warrant: (FTA-possession of methamphetamine, auto theft). David K. Belden, 25, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-theft). Marissa E. Martinez, 28, Floyds Knobs, warrant: (FTA-fraud). 5/6/2017 Waylon F. Flickner, 23, Corydon, OWI (BAC .08 but less than .15). Jeremy T. Bryson, 38, Louisville, OWI .15 or more, OWI manner that endangers. Amanda K. Young, 37, Corydon, warrant: (VOP-theft). 5/7/2016 Dale W. Davis, 56, Lanesville, domestic battery, strangulation. Tara E. South, 37, Floyds Knobs, OWI (manner that endangers). Kyle M. Eve, 27, Henryville, OWI, OWI manner that endangers. Shamara L. Clark, 30, Bloomington, OWI prior, OWI, OWI Per Se. Emily E. Howlett, 23, Jeffersonville, OWI .15 or greater, OWI endangerment. Drerama N. Reed, 36, Clarksville, OWI .15 or greater, OWI endangerment. Joseph L. Hether, 46, New Albany, needs to sign waiver for Louisville Metro. Enos G. Stocks, 39, Greenville, warrant: (VOP-theft). Jeffrey R. Redden, 26, Corydon, warrant: (VOP-possession of narcotic drug). Dorothy D. Ruby, 33, Georgetown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe.




























