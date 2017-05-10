There’s just too many activities to name them all!!

Fun for the whole family! Town-wide yard sales, craft and food booths, lots of music concerts, 5K Run/Walk, Queen Contest, tractor pulls, horseshoe pitching tournament, Baby Contest, Cowboy/Cowgirl Contest, and even a ghost walk! And much more!

Some of the highlighted events include the Queen contest, which will be Friday, June 2 at the Westview Church of Christ.

At 9 p.m. on June 2, there will be a street dance by Semi-Conscious.

Earlier in the day seniors are invited to take part in lunch and bing in the community center.

Saturday is full of activities starting with the Lions Club pancake breakfast at 7 a.m.

There will be a 5K run/walk beginning at 10 a.m.

Registration for the baby contest will begin at 1, as will the horseshoe pitching tournament.

The kiddie and adult tractor pulls will begin at 2.

The Cowboy/Cowgirl contest will be at 3:30 and baking contest winner will be announced at 4.

On Sunday the parade registration and lineup will be at 1. This year’s Grand Marshall will be Kevin Foutch.

The closing ceremony will be Sunday at 7 p.m.

For more info, check them out on Facebook Campbellsburg Country Festival, visit www.WashingtonCountyTourism.com or call 812-755-4520.