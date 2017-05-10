The warrant led to the arrest of two individuals located inside.

The two, Leslie E. Spaulding and Monica L. Dorta, are now facing numerous drug charges. For a complete list of charges see the arrest list on page 2 of this section.

Spaulding and Dorta were transported to the Washington County Detention Center.

Assisting agencies include the Salem Police Department, Indiana State Police, Washington County Sheriff’s Department, Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, Scott County Sheriff’s Department, the Washington County Prosecutor’s Office and the department of child services.