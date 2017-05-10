|Two Salem women facing numerous drug charges
|Written by Administrator
|Wednesday, 10 May 2017 10:02
|
On May 5 at approximately 8:50 a.m. the Washington County Drug team executed a search warrant at a residence on Hickory Ave in Salem.
The warrant led to the arrest of two individuals located inside.
The two, Leslie E. Spaulding and Monica L. Dorta, are now facing numerous drug charges. For a complete list of charges see the arrest list on page 2 of this section.
Spaulding and Dorta were transported to the Washington County Detention Center.
Assisting agencies include the Salem Police Department, Indiana State Police, Washington County Sheriff’s Department, Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, Scott County Sheriff’s Department, the Washington County Prosecutor’s Office and the department of child services.