By Nolan Abell

and Aaron Meyer



The Freshman Academy is an important piece of the Ford Next Generation Learning Academies that Greater Clark County Schools has recently partnered with to better acquaint incoming freshmen to the high school scene.

The objective of the Academy at Charlestown High School (CHS) is to provide a transition for the new incoming freshman from middle school to high school. The teachers were able to help the freshman by lowering their amount of stress through the rough transition. Teachers provide support before and after school to help them get as much as they possibly can out of their freshman year. Before school, teachers can provide students with assistance in studying for a test they might have that day. After school, teachers can provide tutoring for struggling students.

Throughout the year so far, the freshman have been going on class field trips as part of the PRIDE reward system that is in place. Some of the field trips are for entertainment as a reward for their actions and grades (Blackiston Bowling Alley), and some for educational purposes (college visit to IUS and IVY Tech).

The Freshman Academy is held in one hallway, keeping them with their grade-level peers. This is a huge bonus for the freshmen because they cannot only bond as a class, but also have easy and quick access to each of their teachers.

“As a junior, I wish I had this opportunity available when I was a freshman. This program would have been very helpful. It is very unfortunate that students higher than a freshman grade level missed out on Freshman Academy” said junior Nolan Abell.

Hopefully this program will be offered at CHS a while, because it helps students significantly. As students in high school the classes are rigorous and involve a lot of hard work. AP classes are a part of their schedule and sometimes a little tutoring in those areas would help tremendously.

Students currently in Freshman Academy can look forward to having someone there to assist them whenever they need it. Everyone can benefit from after school tutoring, even if they have all A’s or don’t think they need help. Teachers are willing to spend their time after school to help them.

“Basically, our goal in the Freshman Academy, is to provide students with every opportunity to reach their full potential; both in school and out of school and both academically and as individuals in our community. It’s a way for us to help bridge the gap in the transition from middle school to high school. We want our Freshman to leave at the end of the year with all of their credits, in a positive mindset and with the ability to carry that drive for success with them throughout the remainder of their high school career….and beyond!,” says Freshman Academy Director Sara Johnson.