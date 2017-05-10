Pursuits of suspects in Scott County took a sharp, fast turn upward starting Thursday night, April 28. By the time two suspects had been jailed, local officers had been involved in three separate incidents spaced out through Sunday, April 30. No one was injured in any of the chases, though the April 29 episode could have ended badly on Interstate 65. Deputy James Shelton attempted to pull over an older Ford Explorer just after 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, which led to the first chase starting in the Underwood area. Deputy Shelton and other officers were advised a man wanted on warrant was in an older model black Explorer. Deputy Shelton positioned himself at the old Underwood Grocery and saw the suspect vehicle turn west onto County Line Road from northbound U.S. Highway 31. The officer followed the vehicle as it turned south onto Country Lake Road, then onto a gravel road owned by Jackson County Co-Op. Deputy Shelton called for back-up, noting that the Explorer driver nearly spun out of control on the gravel road. That driver took to the open fields, finally entering a wooded area. As Deputy Shelton continued the chase on foot about 75 yards, he found the Explorer wedged between two trees. The driver had apparently managed to get out and flee on foot. With Deputy J.R. Ward and a Clark County canine officer, the three attempted to locate the driver but had no luck. They did impound the vehicle and found clothing, tools and other items inside. A far more dangerous situation occurred Saturday afternoon, April 29, on southbound Interstate 65. Once again, local law enforcement agencies were advised of a vehicle speeding into Scott County. The 2003 black Ford Taurus was reported stolen in Lawrence, a suburb east of Indianapolis. Sgt. Brian Hall of the Scottsburg Police Department was one of the officers who heard the bulletin. He drove northbound on I-65, and as he was preparing to turn around at an emergency cross-over lane at the 33 mile marker, he saw the car. He caught up with it within a mile, noting the license plate and confirming that it was the car being sought. Sgt. Hall activated his siren, but the car reportedly sped up, quickly approaching two southbound semi-tractor trailers, one of which was passing the other. The driver entered the grass median in an attempt to overtake the semi-rig in the left lane. He managed to do that, but the car then began to “fishtail” as the driver tried to get back onto the pavement. The driver then apparently over-compensated, causing the car to go out of control sideways, sliding backwards across both lanes of the interstate. The Taurus continued its slide west across the emergency parking strip and into a grassy embankment where it struck riprap stone, trees, a containment fence and a drainage ditch before coming to rest close to the 28 mile marker. Sgt. Hall said he saw a thin black male get out of the car and run into a nearby wooded area west of the car. Deputy Shawn Mayer and Sgt. Rodney Watts located the suspect lying on the ground near high brush. He was taken into custody and walked back to the crash scene. In talking to the suspect, he was identified as Solomon Eugene Terry, 19, Lauderdale Lakes, Fl. He disputed that the car was stolen, Sgt. Hall reported in the probable cause affidavit. The officer said Terry told him, “Man, this ain’t right, dude, because I gave her $100 cash and $250 dollars worth of dope for the rental of the car for a week to go to Florida.” Terry is now awaiting a July 31 jury trial as an inmate of the Scott County Security Center. Bail is fixed at $50,000 by corporate surety bond or $5,000 cash on Level 6 felony charges of auto theft and resisting law enforcement as well as misdemeanor resisting law enforcement, failure to stop after an accident, reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle whenever received a license. The case has been assigned to a public defender. A more unusual reason, or reasoning, was behind the last chase of the weekend, which occurred early on the morning on Sunday, April 30. As he was patrolling in Scottsburg at 12:22 a.m., Patrolman Greg Green noticed a northbound white Honda on U.S. 31 which had no working taillights. He activated his emergency lights to pull the vehicle over close to Scott Memorial Hospital. Instead, the Honda accelerated, causing the officer to follow him as it overtook two other vehicles in a no passing zone. It continued north to Coffee Pot Road, where it turned, following that road to the intersection of Cutshall Road. It turned east there, passing Slab Road without stopping and continuing to Easy Street, where it turned north, then west on Lori Lane in the Richie Subdivision. It got back on northbound Slab Rd. By this time, Scottsburg Patrolman Travis Rutherford was assisting in the chase, while Austin Patrolman Scott McCoskey attempted to set up “stop sticks,” devices designed to blow out tires, at Slab and State Road 256 East. Ptl. McCoskey had no time, however, and the Honda ran through the Slab/S.R. 256 intersection, now headed north on Bogardus Road.It continued past Harrod and Crothersville Roads, leading officers west onto Oard Spring Road. Oard Spring Rd. ends at Jack Morgan Road, so the suspect auto drove behind a residence there and then around the house, getting back onto Jack Morgan Rd. headed south. As the car raced toward the Jack Morgan/Crothersville Roads intersection, Deputy Mayer deployed stop sticks, and the car’s front tires blew out, causing it to come to a stop in a field west of Jack Morgan Rd. Both the driver and a female passenger exited the vehicle with their hands in the air. The woman told officers that her friend, identified as Austin T. Gayheart, 23, Austin, told her at the beginning of the incident that “…she would be fine and to hold on…” Gayheart was more loquacious, reportedly telling Ptl. Green that the reason for the chase was because “…he wanted a ‘rush’ and that he could cross this off his bucket list.” He also admitted to the officer that he had no driver license. He was booked into the local jail at 1:43 a.m. Sunday. Gayheart’s charges are Level 6 felony resisting law enforcement and operating a motor vehicle when never receiving a license. He was in Scott Circuit Court on Monday, May 1, for an initial hearing during which a preliminary plea of not guilty was entered for him and an initial trial date of July 31 was assigned. Gayheart’s case has been assigned to a public defender. His bail is $50,000 by corporate surety bond or $5,000 in cash.

