Law enforcement agencies are keeping the pressure on those who would deal drugs in Scott County. Circuit Court records show five new felony cases were filed in April against persons believed to be in that business. Kevin C. Lucas, 41, was charged April 28 with one count of Level 3 felony dealing in methamphetamine (meth) and Level 6 maintaining a common nuisance. The Austin resident allegedly sold a bag of meth weighing 2.2 grams to an undercover informant at Community Park in Austin on February 15. The undercover buy was planned by Scottsburg officers Patrolman Troy Ford and Detective Steven Herald. Lucas was arrested by Austin police the following day in the park for unlawful possession of a syringe and possession of meth. His new case is enhanced by the fact that he allegedly sold the drug in a park and close to a family apartment complex. The vehicle he used in his transaction has been impounded. At his initial court hearing, Lucas was given a July 24 initial trial date and had his case assigned to a public defender. His bail is $75,000 by corporate surety bond or $7,500 cash. An alleged drug deal by Jeffrey Allen Hanner, 45, Crothersville, was apparently interrupted by Indiana State Police (ISP) Sgt. Jerry Goodin when Sgt. Goodin visited a home on South Fourth Street in Austin on February 21. Based on that incident, Hanner was charged with Level 5 felony dealing in meth and Level 6 felony possession of meth on April 18. With the arrest warrant in hand, ISP officers began looking for him. They found him two days later at a residence on Cyprus Street, but when Trooper Kyle Taylor and two Austin officers arrived at the address, Hanner reportedly fled on foot out of the back of the home. They pursued him on foot, finally finding him in the bed of a parked pickup truck on Dowling Drive near Tibbs Street. Hanner was handcuffed and transported to jail. For this incident, he was charged with misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and trespass. His first initial hearing was conducted April 21 on the dealing and possession charges. A not guilty plea was entered for him, and an initial trial date of July 17 was set. His bail on those charges, Level 5 and 6 felonies, is $50,000 by corporate surety bond or $5,000 cash. On April 24, he was back in the courtroom to have his initial hearing on the misdemeanor charges. A bench trial was scheduled, and bail set at $10,000 by bond or $1,000 cash. Jamie Brandenburg, 42, Indianapolis, and Robert Evans, 33, Scottsburg, allegedly sold meth to confidential informants on March 7 at Roberts’ Scottsburg apartment and on March 11 east of Austin. Austin Patrolman Scott McCoskey and Austin Detective Don Campbell worked with Det. Herald and Ptl. Ford to schedule the buys. Brandenburg is charged with two counts of dealing in meth as a Level 4 felony. Evans’ charges include two counts of Level 4 felony dealing in meth and two Level 6 felony counts of maintaining a common nuisance. Both men were charged April 13. No court action had taken place on Brandenburg’s case as of May 5. Roberts, however, appeared for his initial hearing on April 17. His initial trial date is July 3, and his bail is $60,000 by corporate surety bond or $6,000 cash. He is being represented by a public defender. Ptl. Ford and Det. Herald planned a buy from a suspected drug dealer in Scottsburg in mid-January, which resulted in several charges being filed against Tommi “Dolly” C. Baker, 47, Scottsburg. Baker allegedly sold Opana to a confidential informant at her home on North Second Street in January. Also, a Scottsburg man overdosed at her house on March 12. Nathan Baldwin was revived by Patrolman Shawn Hurt, who administered Narcan. The woman was charged on April 28 with dealing in a narcotic drug, a Level 5 felony, and two Level 6 felonies of maintaining a common nuisance. She was taken into custody that same date, with her initial hearing in Circuit Court being held on Monday, May 1. At that hearing, a preliminary plea of not guilty was filed for her. Her trial date is scheduled July 31. The case has been assigned to a public defender. Her bail is $60,000 by corporate surety bond or $6,000 cash.