Tips about possible drug dealing occurring at a house at 425 Broadway Street in Austin brought Police Chief Robert Gudgel and Patrolman John T. Smith to the home’s doorstep in the late afternoon of April 25. Tenants Glen Patterson, 56, and Danette Amy Boyer-Elliott, 48, denied wrong-doing and gave permission for the officers to search the premises. According to the probable cause affidavit filed by Ptl. Smith, they found a prescription bottle of Gabapentin which had been issued to a Danny Barrett in one bedroom. Ptl. Smith also said a glass pipe was seen in the same bedroom. Boyer-Elliott reportedly told the officer that the pipe was used for smoking “clear,” another term for methamphetamine. A backpack owned by Boyer-Elliott in the same bedroom contained a syringe. The pair was taken into custody and transported to the Scott County Security Center in Scottsburg. That wasn’t the end of arrests at that Broadway St. house, however. The man whose name was on the seized prescription bottle, Danny R. Barrett, 55, also of Austin, showed up some time later and began banging and kicking the front door of the residence. His actions attracted the attention of several neighbors, who called 9-1-1. Patrolman Scott McCoskey and Detective Don Campbell arrived to investigate, finding Barrett still on the front porch and two people in a parked car. Barrett apparently offered no explanation as to his actions, and he was arrested and taken to the jail. In the earlier arrests that Tuesday, Boyer-Elliott has been charged with unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of a legend drug and maintaining a common nuisance, all Level 6 felonies, and one count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Patterson was charged with Level 6 maintaining a common nuisance and the misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia. At the pair’s April 26 initial hearings, a preliminary jury trial date of July 24 was assigned to each case as were public defenders to represent the pair. Bail for each was set at $15,000 by corporate surety bond or $1,500 cash. Because she had been on probation in a 2012 criminal case at the time of her arrest, Boyer-Elliott was ordered held without bond for 15 days. At his initial hearing on April 27, Barrett learned that he was charged with attempted residential entry, a Level 6 felony, and misdemeanor criminal mischief for causing damage to the door. An initial jury trial date of July 24 has been scheduled, and bail was set at $20,000 by corporate surety bond or $2,000 cash. Barrett is being represented by a public defender.