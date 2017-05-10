Sometimes, friends just know too much. That’s what a 28-year-old Jeffersonville woman learned to her regret after the vehicle she was driving on April 27 was stopped in Austin by Detective Don Campbell. Originally, the stop was vehicle-related, but as the detective checked into the background of driver Jessica R. Cox, he confirmed the woman’s driver license had been suspended after she failed to appear for a court date. Austin Patrolman John T. Smith arrived to assist as Det. Campbell checked records on Cox’s two passengers, Jack Stacy Jr., 48, North Vernon, and Kayla R. Marling, 24, Underwood. When Marling was asked how she knew Cox, she apparently responded that the two “…would get high together.” Ptl. Smith checked with Cox to see if any unlawful items in her possession. Cox said she had syringes, but she could not produce her needle exchange card. When the officer searched her purse for the syringes, he said he also found a glass pipe, which is considered drug paraphernalia. Then there was her alleged possession of several Opana pills. According to the probable cause affidavit, Det. Campbell asked Cox if she had any drugs. The first time he asked Cox, her friend Marling nodded her head. When he asked a second time, he said Cox did not respond. The third time the question was posed, detective said Cox admitted to having put pills down the front of her pants. She retrieved them. A drug called Lisinopril, used to treat high blood pressure and heart failure, was reportedly found by Ptl. Smith inside the 2004 Ford Ranger. It was in a prescription bottle and had apparently been prescribed to another person. Stacy, owner of the vehicle Cox had been driving, said he had given a ride to that person. Cox is facing Level 6 felony charges of possession of a narcotic drug and unlawful possession of a syringe and misdemeanor charges of visiting a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia. Stacy is charged with possession of a legend (prescription) drug, also a Level 6 felony as is his charge of maintaining a common nuisance. Marling is charged with visiting a common nuisance, a misdemeanor. All appeared on April 28 for initial hearings. Marling was allowed release on her own recognizance in lieu of bail of $5,000 by corporate surety bond or $500 cash. She was advised to appear for her bench trial on June 27. Bail on Stacy was set at $15,000 by surety bond or $1,500 cash. His initial jury trial date is July 24. Cox’s bail is also $15,000 by bond or $1,500 cash. Her initial trial date is also July 24. A public defender was assigned to her case.