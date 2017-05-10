Two women inmates in the Scott County Security Center now face more criminal charges because of alleged drug smuggling. Stephanie A. Allman, 36, Scottsburg, and Heather D. Richey, 32, Scottsburg, were implicated in the scheme on April 8, court documents indicated. The probable cause affidavit stated that Allman was found to be in possession of methamphetamine (meth) on April 8 by a female jailer at the Security Center. Allman had been in jail since April 6 because of a parole violation. She had reportedly secreted two baggies of meth and a cut straw in her vagina, all of which was recovered by the female jailer. Once Allman was found with the illegal drug, all of the women prisoners in her cellblock were searched. Heather Richey was allegedly found to have a small plastic baggie of meth inside her jail jumpsuit’s front pocket. The information was provided to Deputy Joe Guarneri, who prepared the probable cause affidavit. Both women were charged with Level 6 felony possession of meth. Allman also was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia because of the cut straw. Each attended initial court hearings on April 28 at which preliminary pleas of not guilty were filed for them. Richey’s trial date is July 10, the same date on which she is to be tried for charges of theft and trespass filed earlier in April. Allman’s jury trial is scheduled July 24. Bails in the new cases are set at $20,000 by corporate surety bond or $2,000 cash for each woman. Public defenders are assigned to the cases.