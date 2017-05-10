In the early afternoon hours, John Levi Bird, 16, from Pekin, was shot by another juvenile. The shooting took place in a barn located near 10825 Honey Run Road in Washington County near Pekin.

The preliminary investigation has revealed the two juveniles were in a barn near the above mentioned location when one of the juveniles picked up a weapon that was located in the barn. When the juvenile picked up the weapon, he pulled the trigger, firing the weapon while it was pointed towards the victim, John Levi Bird. After John Levi Bird was shot he was transported by personal vehicle to the St. Vincent Hospital in Salem, IN. He was later transported by air ambulance to the University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville, KY with life threatening injuries from the gunshot wound.



The shooter, a teen age male from the Pekin, IN area, was taken into custody by a detective from the Indiana State Police and transported to the Jackson County Juvenile Detention Center on the charge of Juvenile Delinquency.



Officers from the New Pekin Police Department and the Washington County Sheriff’s Department assisted Indiana State Police Detectives and Indiana State Police Crime Scene Technicians.



This investigation is continuing. No further information can or will be released at this time.