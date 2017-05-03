Those attending were updated on all the happenings at the YMCA.

CEO Kristy Purlee said memberships to the YMCA are at 4,125 and $58,385 was made from that membership.

Purlee said the YMCA’s goal is to be good stewards with the money received.

She also updated those in attendance of a new virtual reality bike.

Rosie Morehous and Ashley Hubbard are in charge of Youth Development Activities.

Morehous said their goal is to build the youth support here by the counselors and “Making a possibility for them, a reality.”

John Hayes was introduced as the newest board member and Mary Beth Rosenbaum (2015-2017) and Cindy Winkler (2013-2017) are both retiring from the YMCA board this year.

With business out of the way, it was time for awards.

The exemplary Staff Award went to Linda Darkus and the Shining Star Youth Award winner was Hayden Cologne. Neither were present at the dinner.

The Ernie Gravatt Award went to Rosanne and John Quatroke. The award wasn’t the only reason for celebration at banquet, as Rosanne and John celebrated their 36th anniversary.

Information for this story was gathered by Emily Browning.