Forty high school seniors from throughout Indiana have been named 2017 Indiana Academic All-Stars, a program of the Indiana Association of School Principals (IASP), and were honored at a luncheon Tuesday, April 25, at the Indiana Roof Ballroom in Indianapolis. In addition, 50 other students were recognized as Academic All-Star Regional Honorees. The students were selected from a field of 264 outstanding nominees from the state’s private and public accredited schools. Academic All-Star distinction recognizes seniors who excel in the classroom first and foremost, but who also are actively involved in their schools and communities, and take on leadership roles in those activities. The program is produced by the Indiana Association of School Principals, with support provided by Franklin College, Marian University, Indiana University Bloomington, and Purdue University, along with corporate partners Herff Jones, IndyStar.com, and Inter-State Studio and Publishing Co. Each nominated student submits an essay recognizing his or her most influential educator. For the past several years, Franklin College has sponsored two Influential Educator Awards and this year honored retired elementary teacher Brenda Carter, who was recognized by Indiana Academic AllStar Sidra Ahmad of Plainfield High School, and North Decatur Jr./Sr. High School (Greensburg) Spanish teacher Jennifer Robbins, nominated by Indiana Academic All-Star Regional honoree Kelsey Moorman. Each teacher received $1,000. Additionally, $500 teacher awards were presented by the Marian University Academy for Teaching and Learning to Floyd Central High School (Floyds Knobs) teacher Karen MayerSebastian, who was nominated by Indiana Academic All-Star Carson Conley, and Greencastle Schools Technology Integrator, Charles Shields, who was nominated by Indiana Academic All-Star Nicholas Seaman. Student awards were presented by Indiana University Bloomington, Purdue University, and the Indiana Association of School Principals. IU Bloomington recognized Indiana Academic All-Stars Jenna Childress, Speedway High School, and Chase Salmon, Barr-Reeve Middle/High School (Montgomery). Each were presented a $500 scholarship. Purdue University presented a $1000 scholarship to Indiana Academic All-Star Elise Zaniker of University High School (Carmel). IASP presented two $500 scholarships recognizing the student’s community service. Emily Harvey, Crown Point High School (Crown Point), and Amani Khoury, Franklin Central High School (Indianapolis) were the recipients of these scholarships. All nominated students were eligible for the community service awards. Supt. of Public Instruction Dr. Jennifer McCormick provided a welcome and congratulatory words to the students and teachers. The IASP Indiana Academic All-Stars program salutes academic excellence in the same manner that student athletes traditionally are honored. By providing a showcase for academically talented seniors, the sponsoring organizations hope to accomplish the following objectives: Give academic achievement the prestige it deserves; Motivate students to recognize the value of academic excellence; Provide students with an incentive for academic achievement; and Promote a positive image of Indiana’s young people. Each public and private high school accredited by the Indiana Department of Education may nominate one senior for consideration as an Indiana Academic All-Star. From these nominees, a selection committee chose the Regional winners (representing five regions in Indiana) and the 40 Indiana Academic All-Stars. Selection of the school’s nominee is based upon the following considerations: A mathematical formula that combines the SAT or ACT composite score and the seven-semester grade-point average; and Academic achievements and honors, academic courses and academic extracurricular activities. Other extracurricular activities, community service and leadership qualities. The same formula and considerations are then used to select the 40 Indiana Academic All-Stars.