The following is the arrest list for Clark County. The list is provided by the Clark County Sheriff’s Department.

Those listed, in most cases, are just facing charges at this point and are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

4/17/17

Justin Reid, 28, Georgetown, Court Order Return.

Stephanie Sharp, 35, Jeffrsonville, Warrant Arrest; Warrant Arrest; Warrant Arrest.

Timothy Mack, 40, Austin, Warrant Arrest.

Dathao Balmorez, 50, Jeffersonville, Dealing Marijuana, Hash Oil, Hashish; Neglect of Dependent; Common Nuisance.

Sydney Elliott, 20, Charlestown, Illegal Possession of Alcohol.

Betrice Pierce, 45, Louisville, Warrant Arrest.

Carl Tucker, 57, Louisville, Warrant.

Joseph Rushing, 31, Louisville, Warrant.

Tyrell Cornelius, 25, New Albany, Warrant.

Kyle Fleming, 28, Sellersburg, OWI (Stop for Reason Other Than Erratic Driving); OWI: Endangering a Person; OWI: .08 to Less Than .15 BAC.



4/18/147

Kimberly Johnson, 51, Jeffersonville, OWI: .08 to less than .15 BAC; OWI: Endangering a Person.

Raven Hausberger, 28, Jeffersonville, Possession of Methamphetamine; Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug; Possession of Syringe.

Daniel Campbell, 28, Theft Under $750; Public Intoxication.

Victoria Horton, 56, Jeffersonville, OWI: .15 BAC or Greater; OWI: Endangering a Person.

Joseph Booker, Jr., 28, English, IN, Warrant (Misdemeanor).

Brandon Layton, 31, Jeffersonville, Warrant (Felony).

Thomas Burrell, Jr. 48, Jeffersonville, Court Order Return.

Monica Fast, 43, Jeffersonville, Warrant (Felony).

Jason Garrido, 19, Indianapolis, Warrant (Felony).

Eric Hawthorne, 20, Indianapolis, Warrant (Felony).

Joseph Wilkins, 54, Indianapolis, Warrant (Misdemeanor).

Joshua Burton, 32, New Albany, Warrant (Felony); Auto Theft; Theft Under $750.

Anthony Sneed, 42, Louisville, Theft Under $750.

Noah Atchley, 41, Clarksville, Theft Under $750; Warrant (Felony).

Shelly Cannon, 28, Clarksville, Theft Under $750.

Jessica Bowen, 32, Clarksville, Warrant (Felony).

Zachary Fletcher, 21, Clarksville, Warrant (Felony); Warrant (Misdemeanor).

Shaun Eagan, 29, Jeffersonville, Warrant (Felony).

Martin Rodriguez, 38, Charlestown, Operator Never Licensed.

Ronald Brandenburg Jr., 34, New Washington, Warrant (Misdemeanor).

Jaimen McQuirt, 36, New Albany, Warrant; Warrant.

Eric Mattimore, 46, New Albany, OWI (Stop For Reason Other Than Erratic Driving); OWI: Endangering a Person; OWI: .15 BAC or Greater; OWI: .08 to less than .15 BAC.



4/19/17

Barbara Lowe, 41, Austin, Possession of a Controlled Substance; possession or Use of Legend Drug or Precursor.

Brianna Cook, 23, Public Intoxication.

Harvey Bruns, 51, Jeffersonville, Warrant (Felony); Habitual Traffic Offender.

Bryan Weidner, 29, Jeffersonville, Warrant (Felony); Warrant (Felony).

Whitney Thomasson, 23, Jeffersonville, Criminal Trespass.

Matthew Hensley, 32, Scottsburg, Warrant Arrest.

Wyatt Thompson, 27, Sellersburg, Theft Under $750; Criminal Trespass.

Sheila Gordon, 31, Gulfport, MS, Possession of Methamphetamine; Maintaining a Common Nuisance- Drugs; Neglect of Dependent; Possession of paraphernalia.

Bradley Gordon, 52, Gulfport, MS, Possession of Methamphetamine; Maintaining a Common Nuisance- Drugs; Neglect of Dependent; Possession of Paraphernalia.

Jason Carpenter, 35, Jeffersonville, Warrant Arrest.

Asisa Crawford, 27, Louisville, Criminal Trespass; Warrant Arrest.

Troy Huff, 35, New Albany, Theft Under $750.

Joshua Daughert, 25, New Albany, Possession of Methamphetamine; Possession of Marijuana, Hash Oil, Hashish or Spice.

Joshua Lockwood, 30, Louisville, Possession of Methamphetamine; Maintaining a Common Nuisance; Operator Never Licensed; Possession of Paraphernalia.

Parvis Broumand, 56, Jeffersonville, Strangulation; Domestic Battery: Bodily Injury.

Kevin Ledbetter, 18, Charlestown, Possession of Marijuana, Hash Oil, Hashish or Spice; Possession of Paraphernalia; Operator Never Licensed; Maintaining a Common Nuisance.

Kori Sumner, 20, New Albany, Operator Never Licensed.

Jon Harrigan, 29, New Albany, Warrant; Warrant.

Phillip Packwood, 38, Jeffersonville, Battery: No Injury; Criminal Mischief.

Kristian Glenn, 30, Transient, Theft Under $750; False Informing- All Other.

Kathy Moreillon, 42, Jeffersonville, Theft Under $750.

Treasure Howard, 21, Jeffersonville, DWS: Prior.

Timothy Embry, Jr., 26, Clarksville, Warrant, Possession of Paraphernalia.

Josie Simpson, 21, Clarksville, Possession of Methamphetamine; Warrant.



4/20/17

Jesse Culver, 32, Charlestown, Intimidation; Warrant.

Jesse Green, 38, Jeffersonville, Theft Under $750.

Jonah Cason, 34, Clarksville, Invasion of Privacy.

Alexander Carr, 44, Clarksville, Domestic Batter: Bodily Injury.

Anthony Maldonado, 25, New Albany, Warrant.

Tiffany Rufing, 24, Greenville, Warrant; Warrant; Warrant.



4/21/17

Jonathan Hartman, 37, Jeffersonville, Warrant Arrest; Hold for Other Agency.

Jason Blomquist, 27, Wenatchee, WA, Possession of Methamphetamine; Reckless Possession of Paraphernalia.

Euceda Rodriguez, 26, Charlestown, OWI: .08 to less than .15 BAC; Resisting Law Enforcement: Run from Officer; Operator Never Licensed.

Nonga Kabore, 29, Louisville, Warrant.

Holly Hamilton, 35, Charleton, WV, Theft Under $750; Reckless Possession of Paraphernalia.

William Smith, 47, Austin, Warrant.

David Green Jr., 42, Jeffersonville, Court Order Return.

Eric Haub, 29, Borden, Dealing/ Manufacturing in Methamphetamine; Possession of Methamphetamine; Possession of Syringe; Maintaining a Common Nuisance.

Paul Price, 34, Jeffersonville, Possession of Methamphetamine.

Adrian Ellis, 46, Louisville, Intimidation; Battery: No Injury; Criminal Recklessness.

Charles Wood, 53, Glue Sniffing; Public Intoxication.

Heather Ham, 31, New Albany, Warrant.

Chrystal Hatfield, 43, Clarksville, Theft Under $750.

David Lorey, 56, Jeffersonville, Robbery.

Tylor Cain, 27, Jeffersonville, Unlawful Poss Firearm by Serious Violent Felon; Resisting Law Enforcement: Run from Officer; Resisting Law Enforcement: Run from Officer; Possession of Marijuana; Hash Oil, Hashish or Spice.

David Klein, 26, Clarksville, OWI: .08 to less than .15 BAC; OWI (Stop for Other Than Erratic Driving).

Jacob Greenwell, 20, Jeffersonville, Warrant.



4/22/17

Jason Wood, 37, Borden, Hold for Other Agency.

Chase Wallace, 26, Jeffersonville, Criminal Trespass; Criminal Mischief.

Latisha Beason, 37, Louisville, Warrant (Misdemeanor).

Justin Dupin, 25, Jeffersonville, Warrant (Felony); Warrant (Felony).

Alan Ruiz, 28, Louisville, Warrant (Misdemeanor).

Damarco Rawls, 26, Louisville, Warrant (Misdemeanor).

Brett Battle, 55, East Chicago, IN, Possession of Marijuana, Hash Oil, Hashish or Spice; Operator Never Licensed.

Scott Travere, 51, Jeffersonville, Warrant.

Trey Harshfield, 24, Jeffersonville, Warrant.

Jerome Hackley, 56, Louisville, Refusal to Submit to Chemical Test.

Isaiah Orndorff, 32, Transient, Public Intoxication.

Brian Shoots, 28, Jeffersonville, OWI: .08 to less than .15 BAC; DWS: Prior.



4/23/17

Jamie Rogers, 33, Independence, KY, Possession of Methamphetamine; Possession of Paraphernalia.

Troy Cromer, 32, Bellevue, KY, Possession of Methamphetamine; Possession of Paraphernalia.

Marcos Garcia, 44, Louisville, OWI: .08 to less than .15 BAC; Operator Never Licensed.

Katie Mejia, 22, Seymour, OWI: .08 to less than .15 BAC; OWI: Endangering a Person.

Stephen Gum, 30, Louisville, DWS: Prior; Refusal to Submit to Chemical Test; Obstruction of Justice; Criminal Mischief; Resisting Law Enforcement: Run from Officer; Hold for Other Agency; Reckless Driving.

Hayley Underwood, 24, Maintaining a Common Nuisance; Possession of Syringe; Possession of Methamphetamine; Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug.

Michael Callis, Jr., 41, Clarksville, Possession of Methamphetamine; Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug; Possession of Syringe; Maintaining a Common Nuisance.

Kristopher Adkins, 24, Louisville, Possession of Methamphetamine; Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug; Possession of Syringe; Maintaining a Common Nuisance; False Informing- All Other; Resisting Law Enforcement: Run from Officer; Hold for Other Agency.

Jennifer Owen, 29, Jeffersonville, Warrant Arrest.

Justin Hall, 31, Leitchfield, KY, Warrant Arrest.

Richard Eaton, 34, Louisville, Warrant Arrest.

Richard Dyke, 50, Sellersburg, Possession of Methamphetamine; Reckless Possession of Paraphernalia; Warrant Arrest.

Eli Hecht, 25, New Albany, Unauthorized Entry of Motor Vehicle.

Scott Ballew, 44, Sellersburg, Domestic Battery: Bodily Injury.

Marcus Yates, 32, Louisville, Possession of Marijuana, Hash Oil, Hashish or Spice.

Steven Heaven, 49, Charlestown, OWI (Stop for Reason Other Than Erratic Driving); OWI: .08 to less than .15 BAC.

Thomas Becht, 49, Jeffersonville, Domestic Battery; Criminal Confinement; Intimidation.

Norman Wolfe, 25, Jeffersonville, Warrant; Warrant; Warrant.

Imelda Romero, 27, Operator Never Licensed.

Andrew Whitten, 42, Jeffersonville, Warrant.



4/24/17

Moises Ayala-Anaya, 19, Clarksville, Operator Never Licensed.

Charlene Walker, 24, Sellersburg, OWI: .08 to less than .15 BAC. Aaron Keown, 40, Floyds Knobs, Warrant (Felony); Warrant (Felony); Hold for Other Agency.

Rhonda Crone, 47, New Albany, Warrant (Misdemeanor); Warrant (Misdemeanor).

Kena Sowders, 42, Salem, Warrant Arrest.

Devriesha Britt, 22, Louisville, Theft Under $750.

Christina Blair, 29, Madison, Theft Under $750.

Joel Marsh, 30, Madison, Theft Under $750.

Melissa Brown, 36, Jeffersonville, Warrant Arrest.

Casey Hurt, 25, Jeffersonville, Warrant Arrest.

Jamie Pulley, 29, Crestwood, KY, Warrant Arrest.

Allison Hollowell, 32, Jeffresonville, Warrant; Warrant.

Brian Mialback, 39, Clarksville, Warrant; Warrant.

Justin Hasting, 27, Palmyra, Warrant.

Michael Spalding, 47, Bardstown, Hold for Other Agency.

Shaun Burton, 33, Jeffersonville, Domestic Battery.

Aaron Abell, 35, Louisville, Possession of Methamphetamine; Possession of Paraphernalia; Visiting a Common Nuisance- Drugs.

Amanda Wyatt, 31, Jeffersonville, Possession of Methamphetamine; Possession of Syringe; Visiting a Common Nuisance- Drugs; Trafficking With An Inmate.

Bradley Stephens, 29, Charlestown, Warrant.

Melinda Burton, 27, Hardinsburg, IN, Warrant.



4/25/17

Robert Dyson, 21, Louisville, Operator Never Licensed; Possession of Methamphetamine.

Amy Shields, 41, Jeffersonville, Possession of Methamphetamine.

Roger Lovell, 58, Orleans, IN, DWS: Prior.