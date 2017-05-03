LuLaRoe DK Sparkles and the Charlestown Pizza Company will host a Blessings for Brody Fundraiser on Sunday, May 7. The LuLaRoe Pop-Up Party will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. The fundraiser will feature a huge LuLaRoe inventory for sale and the Charlestown Pizza Company kitchen will also be open. A portion of every item sold goes to benefit Brody Curtis. Curtis was born on May 24, 2011 missing skin on his extremities. He was diagnosed with a severe and life threatening skin condition called Recessive Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa, or just EB for short. Brody is missing the collagen 7 protein in his body that helps hold his layers of skin together. Without this protein, the slightest amount of friction against his skin will cause it to blister or come off altogether. The proceeds will help with his ongoing medical expenses. The fundraiser will be held at the Charlestown Pizza Company located at 850 Main Street in Charlestown. For more information please contact Keri or Dana at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or visit the fundraiser Facebook page at http://bit.ly/2oOEb8r.