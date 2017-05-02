Scottsburg Elementary School is celebrating it's 80th Birthday. That right 1937!

Did you know that Heavy Weight Champion of the World - Joe Lewis made an appearance on our stage in the 1940s? The entire town came to shake his hand!

In 80 years if the school had approximately 500 students a year give or take that would add up to 40,000 students! The SES Student Council, History Club, their sponsor Mrs. Schafer, Mr. Bud Carter, long time principal here, Rick Zollman and I have been planning a Birthday Party for SES.

There will be a two hour open house planned from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, May 7 with the Student Council president Meredith Slaton making a speech and welcoming everyone at 3:30 p.m.

The students also have a balloon ceremony planned. Please join Scottsburg Elementary School for this special event.

There will be cupcakes and lemonade. Previous staff members will be on hand as well as lots of former alumni members and staff . The community is invited to attend.

-30-